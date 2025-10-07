Undefeated East Orange Campus Finally Gives Up First Points — But Jaguars Still Roaring at 5-0
Well, it had to end at some point. Through four weeks, the East Orange Campus High School football team was not only undefeated but the Jaguars were unscored upon, having defeated their opening four foes of the season by a combined 186-6 which, rounded off, computes to an average final score of 37-1.
While the undefeated streak continued with ease last week, the streak of being the last team in the state to allow a score came to a halt in the battle with Bloomfield as East Orange allowed six points in a still impressive 34-6 victory, on the Jaguars' home field.
Dominance That Demanded Attention
The Janguars’ 5-0 start, which has come via wins over Bloomfield (34-6), Livingston (27-0), West Side (30-0), Montclair (48-0), and Orange (47-0) has allowed them to crack this week’s New Jersey High School Football Top 25 State Rankings for the first time in 2025, checking in at No. 20 in the October 6th posting.
Star Defender Keeps Standards Sky-High
While East Orange is happy to be undefeated, at least one of the Jaguars was less than enthused to have allowed an opponent to enter its end zone.
“Honestly, I feel like we could have played way better. We did not play our best game this game,“ star defensive end Esa Wittingburg one of the most sought after recruits in the state, whose college suitors include Syracuse and Pittsburgh, told NJ Advance Media. ”It’s not even about them getting a touchdown, that had nothing to do with the level that we played at. I feel like we have to minimize mistakes and once we get that down, stop making mistakes, stop allowing them to get first downs, we’re going to play our best game.”
Next Challenge on the Horizon
East Orange will look to extend its unbeaten streak to six on Friday night when the Jaguars play host to 1-5 Paterson Eastside. Not counting the upcoming state playoffs, for which the Jaguars are on pace to qualify, East Orange Campus’ sternest remaining test, of its final three regular season games, may come on October 17 vs. a West Orange outfit that sports a 4-2 record.
West Orange had a four game win streak snapped last week and they were topped by Phillipsburg, 24-20. For what its worth, Phillipsburg scrimmaged against East Orange Campus on Aug. 27th and won by a posted score of 21-10.