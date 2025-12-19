High School

Wall Ball Collides With Traditional Power Newton In 2A DI Title Tilt

Jay Pace

Wall head coach Craig Slaughter celebrates his team's win over Gunter during Friday’s Region I-4A DI football semifinal in Stephenville Dec. 12, 2025. Final score was 28-25, Wall.
WHAT TO KNOW


Wall (15-0) enters Thursday night's 2A DI championship showdown against Newton (14-1) looking as good as any team in the Lone Star State. Statistically speaking, Wall's offense and defense rank at or near the top in most major categories. Offensively, the Hawks operate like a well oiled machine, scoring 50 or more points on six different occasions in 2025. Defensively, the Hawks posted five shutouts, while allowing 20 or more points twice all season. Through 15 games, Wall has allowed a grand total of 88 points. Though, three-time state champion Newton presents a whole new set of challenges, for a salty Hawks defense. First, the Eagles championship pedigree is something you can't gameplan around. The Eagles possess elite speed at the skill positions but remain true to the physical style of play that has been the bedrock of their championship tradition





In a matchup full of storylines, this one has all the makings of an instant classic. Wall represents the new wave of RPO offenses that have transformed football into the game we know today. On the other hand, Newton prescribes to a more physical approach that leans heavily on a powerful rushing attack and a punishing defense

PLAYERS TO WATCH

WALL HAWKS

QB Logan York, SR.--Supremely athletic, York has turned in a season for the ages passing for 3,868 yards and 57 touchdowns against just six interceptions. York is the key cog in one of 3A;s most powerful offenses.

WR Reid Robertson, SR.-- The Hawks top-receiving threat, Robertson has 65 catches for 1,326 yards and 20 touchdowns in a memorable senior campaign

LB Jacob Braden, SR-- The leader of a salty Hawks defense, Braden is an aggressive defender who loves contact. Braden will see plenty of action Thursday night against a run-heavy Eagles offense. Braden has registered a team-high 156 tackles this year.

NEWTON EAGLES

QB Izayah Foster, FR--Foster performed ably in his first season as the Eagles starting QB. In last week's 74-20 blowout of East Bernard, Foster finished 6-of-7 for 243 yards and 3 TD's.

RB KJ Porter, Sr.--The Eagles top-rushing threat, Porter rolled up 157 yards and 4 TDs last week vs East Bernard

DL Justin Bray, Jr.-A disruptor, Bray will be counted on to put pressure on York in an effort to slow the Hawks high-flying offense. Through 15 games, Bray has registered eight sacks and 23 TFL's

WHERE TO WATCH

Kickoff is Thursday, Dec. 18 2025 at 7:00pm. You can watch it for free online through the Victory+ app.

PRE GAME NOTES

Wall has 37 postseason appearances in program history. This is its second playing for a state title.. Newton is playing in the postseason for the 50th time in its storied history. Newton is a three time state champ making its 8th title game appearance

JAY PACE

