Frisco Lone Star vs. Smithson Valley: Live score updates of Texas High School Football Class 5A Division 1 final
Smithson Valley looks to repeat as state champion, but for the second straight year, it will be the road team in terms of fans.
Last year, the Rangers secured state title No. 1 with a win against Dallas Highland Park.
This year, Frisco Lone Star is the foe, another nearby town, when the two clash in the Class 5A Division 1 finals at 7 p.m. in Arlington.
Both teams are nicknamed the Rangers, so we will avoid using that moniker in the updates.
What to know
Frisco Lone Star enters with a 15-0 record and will look to keep the trend going of undefeated teams here at Jerry’s World. After Carthage’s win in the Class 4A Division 1 finals, teams that are unbeaten heading into the finals improved to 4-1 this week.
Lone Star knocked off state powerhouse Aledo last week, 56-52, an improbable comeback to reach the state finals for the second time in school history.
Lone Star was down 17 points late, 52-35, but Wright threw a touchdown to Davian Groce, who had 15 catches for 310 yards and 4 TDs.
Wright threw for 366 yards and 5 TDs and ran for 177 yards and 3 more TDs in the game.
The Lone Star Rangers have beaten North Mesquite (49-6), Georgetown (42-21), West Mesquite (47-20), Highland Park (58-38) and Aledo to make the finals.
Now, they have a chance to win the first state title in Frisco ISD history. Lone Star was in the finals in 2015, losing 22-6 to Cedar Park. That team featured current Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton.
Smithson Valley, part of Comal ISD and located in Spring Branch, beat Highland Park 32-20 last year after losing the four previous trips to the finals.
This is the third trip in a row for Smithson Valley, who lost to Aledo in 2023, 51-8.
Smithson Valley lost in Week 2 this year, 30-21 to San Antonio Brennan, but has won 13 in a row since. Last week, they beat previously undefeated Port Arthur Memorial, 31-28, to punch a ticket back to AT&T Stadium.
When the year started, the offense had only two starters back.
Who to watch
Smithson Valley
K/PTrent Amaya, sr. — 2nd team all-state pick tied an UIL record in last year’s state title game.
QB Tyler Knutson, jr. — Threw two TDs in the semifinals
RB Caleb Peagler, jr. — Ran for a TD in the semifinals
RB Gunnar Shoquist, so. — Two sport athlete who also plays baseball
WR/DB Hunter Haug, jr. — Holds an offer from UTEP
DL Hudson Woods, sr. — SMU signee; 2024 San Antonio Express-News Defensive Player of the Year
DL Justin Roberts, sr. — UTEP pledge, but hasn’t signed yet
TE/OL Ayden Verette, sr. — Wears 76 and 87, depending on where he lines up; Amarillo College baseball signee
LB Colton Hornsby, sr. — Holds an offer from Incarnate Word, Valpo, handful of Division II schools; selected to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl in January.
Frisco Lone Star
ATH Karece Hoyt, sr. -- 840 yards rushing, 22 TDs; 5 INTs; Baylor commit
ATH Davian Groce, sr. -- Florida signee; has 64 catches for 1,552 yards and 18 TDs; also has 247 yards rushing and 2 TDs
WR Zach Forbish, jr. – Has 12 TDs, on 40 catches and 812 yards
TE Ryder Mix, sr. — 6-foot-4 target signed with Okahoma
QB Trey Wright, jr. — Has threw for 3,927 yards and 37 TDs; on the ground, he's ran for 1,734 yards and 16 TDs
DB Bryant Robinson, jr. -- Has 43 tackles; picked up an offer recently from Iowa, now has 14; District 5-5A D-I Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore
S Jordan Deck, sr. — Michigan signee; 117 tackles, 12 TFL, 2 forced fumbles
DE Marcel Dominguez, sr. — Has 20 1/2 sacks and 12 QB hurries
LB Nico Viveros, sr. — Leads the team with 137 tackles; has 23 TFL, 2 INTs
Where To Watch
You can watch it for free online through the Victory+ app.