Weequahic, West Side Barred from New Jersey Football Playoffs After Brawl at Untermann Field
Two Newark high schools, Weequahic and West Side, have been barred from this year’s state football playoffs following their involvement in a brawl during Saturday’s game at Untermann Field according to a report by NJ Advance Media.
NJSIAA’s “Team 3-DQ Rule” Comes Into Play
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association informed both schools of their disqualification Tuesday, citing the ejection of three or more players from each team, triggering the NJSIAA’s “team 3-DQ rule,” as confirmed by spokesman Mike Cherenson.
Fallout for Both Programs
- Weequahic (4-1): Ranked No. 8 in the North, Group 3 power rankings, the Yellowjackets were in position for a potential home playoff game before the ban.
- West Side (0-5): Unlikely to qualify for postseason regardless, but the ruling officially ends its hopes.
- Next Games: Weequahic faces Westwood Friday; West Side plays Lincoln in Jersey City. Rosters will be thinned by mandatory one-game suspensions for disqualified players.
Decision Was Made After Video Review
A report from game officials and video footage reviewed by NJ Advance Media indicate the melee, which started with 6:40 left in the fourth quarter, led to the game’s termination, with Weequahic ahead 24-0. The brawl prompted officials to halt the contest.
Fans Rushed the Field and More Fights Erupted
The incident escalated as fans rushed the field, and additional fights erupted in the stands and on Chancellor Ave. outside Untermann Field, according to Newark police spokeswoman Catherine Adams.
Once order was restored, officials ended the game, declaring Weequahic the winner.
School District and Both Schools Cooperating with the Investigation
Paul Brubaker, Newark Board of Education communications director, stated Tuesday that the district and schools are cooperating with the investigation, emphasizing that Newark Public Schools condemns unsportsmanlike conduct by student-athletes.
Video evidence shows a West Side player slamming a Weequahic player to the ground near midfield, sparking the chaos. Multiple Weequahic players rushed from their huddle and bench to join the fray.
Newark Police Intervened But No Arrests Were Made
Security staff, coaches, and Newark police intervened to stop the brawl and related fights around the stadium, with no arrests made, Adams reported.
Disqualified Players Must Sit One Game
Per NJSIAA rules, disqualified players must sit out the next game. Weequahic (4-1) faces Westwood Friday, while West Side (0-5) plays Lincoln at Caven Point in Jersey City, where roster impacts will clarify the penalties’ extent.
NJSIAA guidelines state that any player leaving the bench during an altercation, regardless of involvement, faces disqualification and penalties.
The rules further stipulate that teams with three or more disqualifications for flagrant unsportsmanlike conduct before a tournament are barred from participation.
Similar Incidents Provide Precedent
Similar incidents have occurred, such as a January 2024 boys basketball brawl between Atlantic City and Mainland, where seven Atlantic City players left the bench, resulting in their tournament ban. In 2023, Newark Arts’ basketball team faced disqualification after a similar incident.
However, a notable exception occurred in February 2024, when St. John Vianney wrestler Anthony Knox’s tournament ban for entering the stands and fighting was overturned in court, allowing him to win a state title. That case remains unresolved.
While West Side is unlikely to qualify for the North, Group 3 playoffs, Weequahic’s No. 8 ranking in the North, Group 3 united power rankings positioned it for a potential home quarterfinal game.