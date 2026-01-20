Vote: Who should be New Jersey High School’s Boys Basketball Player of the Week? – Jan. 20, 2025
The Garden State is chock full of talented performers on the hardwood this season. How deep is the talent level in New Jersey? Consider that for the week of January 12-18 no less than 20 players averaged 25 points per game. Developing a list of top performers was not an easy task with no shortage of deserving candidates considered.
In the end, the list was whittled down to eight candidates.
Editor’s Note: Our high school player of the week and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
OK, it’s time to get started with this week’s candidates for New Jersey’s High School on SI Boys Basketball Player of the Week, listed in alphabetical order below.
Voting ends Jan. 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
William Brunson, 6-5, Sophomore, Forward, Rutgers Prep
The Argonauts’ do-everything sophomore guard was at his versatile best in leading Rutgers Prep, one of the state’s top teams, to a 3-0 week. On January 15, Brunson poured in 35 points to lead the Argos to a 74-60 win over Hunterdon Central, a game that was sandwiched in between 27 and 22-point outings in wins over Bridgewater-Raritan, and Holy Cross Prep, respectively. For the week, Brunson averaged 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.
Angel Castellano, 5-7, Senior, Guard, Harrison
This 5-7 guard has been the sparkplug all season for Harrison. A dynamo in the open floor, the quick, shifty Castellano led the Blue Tide to a 2-1 week by averaging 28.0 points, highlighted by a 32-point outing in a 65-55 January 17 victory over Hawthorne Christian. This effort came on the heels of a 29-point outburst in the previous night’s 57-35 win over University Charter.
Johnny Chaname, 5-11, Senior, Guard, Lyndhurst
Chaname, who recently eclipsed the 1,000-point scoring mark for his career, made a name for himself by averaging 22.3 points, 5.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds in three games played. His top effort came in a 68-30 victory Ridgefield on January 12 in a game where his 32 points outscored the entire Ridgefield lineup.
Micah Gordon, 6-0, Junior, Guard, Plainfield
Gordon turned in a pair of sensational performances in the week, recording a stat line of 31 points, seven rebounds and five assists as the Cardinals survived a heavyweight matchup over Roselle Catholic on January 13 in a matchup involving a pair of Top-5 ranked teams in the state. Gordon followed up that effort with a 30-point, seven-rebound, five assists affair in a 55-45 win over highly-regarded East Orange on January 16.
Xzavier Holley, 6-1, Senior, Guard, Academy Charter
Though Academy Charter was winless in its three games, Holley was a one-man wrecking crew, averaging 29.5 points with his top game coming vs. Henry Hudson when he scored 41 of his team’s 46 points in an 84-46 loss on January 16. In six games played this season, Holley is averaging 27.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
Sam Jones, 6-3, Senior, Guard, Sayreville
A scoring machine for the Bombers all winter, Jones had a week to remember by tallying 32 points on January 13 in a 72-58 win over Woodbridge which was followed two nights later by a 31-point outing at South Plainfield. In the three games played that week, Jones averaged 28 points per game.
Malik Myatt, 6-3, Junior, Guard, Life Center
Myatt poured in 32 points, pulled down seven assists and handed out four assists in an 87-65 victory over Solebury Prep of Pennyslvania in Life Center's lone game of the week on January 13. For the season he is averaging 20.6 points per game.
JoJo Newell, 6-7, Senior, Forward, Henry Hudson
Newell guided his team to a perfect 3-0 week. His signature game of the week came in an 84-46 victory over Academy Charter on January 16 when he tossed in 39 points, three short of his career high. In the Admirals’ three wins, Newell filled the stat sheet to the tune of 29.3 points, 14.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.