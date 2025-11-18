Vote! Who should be New Jersey’s High School Football Player of the Week? – Nov. 18, 2025
Each week during the fall sports season, High School On SI New Jersey will gather and compile the top high school performances across the state.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
In last week’s poll, Cedar Grover senior wide receiver/defensive back Michael Ruggiano on top by garnering 89% of the vote, which marked the highest percentage an individual has earned in the Player of the Week voting all season long.
OK, it’s time to get started with this week’s candidates, each of whom is listed in alphabetical order below.
Frenchmon Bethea, Cedar Creek, Sr., QB/DB
Bethea engineered a massive play by rolling right late in the game and connecting with Gyan King on a game-winning 65-yard touchdown throw. That score secured Cedar Creek a 34-28 win against Mainland. Bethea also fired a 47-yard TD to Jahmir Campfield during a 10-for-16, 209-yard night and rushed for 107 yards with a 50-yard touchdown.
Marquan Carter, DePaul, Sr., RB
Carter has emerged as a star for the Spartans’ attack late in the year, and he showed it Friday in a 35-14 victory over St. John Vianney in Wayne. He once again paced DePaul’s ground game and finished with 102 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, pushing his team to the state semifinals for the 12th straight season.
Ty Costabile, Holy Spirit, Sr., QB
Costabile excelled as the fifth-seeded Spartans came back for a 34-27 win over fourth-seeded Donovan Catholic. The senior hit Emanuel Gerena for the winning score with 13 seconds remaining, directing a 91-yard march that ate 2:28. Costabile went 25-of-45 for 321 yards and four TDs — two each to Gerena and Taylor Cartwright. He now has 2,120 yards and 28 touchdowns this year with only three picks.
Deacon Frayne, West Morris, So., RB
Frayne tore through Summit’s defense for 178 yards and two scores in West Morris’ 35-14 win in the North 2, Group 3 championship Friday night. The sophomore dominated early as the Wolfpack grabbed a two-score edge. In the first half alone, Frayne notched both touchdowns and 101 rushing yards.
Brody Leonard, Haddonfield, Sr., RB/LB
Leonard is crafting one of the top individual playoff runs in Haddonfield lore, latest with 201 yards and all four Bulldawg scores in a 28-7 sectional crown over Delran. He owns 92 carries for 578 yards and eight TDs across three playoff contests.
Chukwuma Odoh, Paramus Catholic, Jr., RB
The junior powerhouse needed few carries to wreck Immaculata in a 63-31 rout Friday in Paramus. Odoh gained 179 yards and five of the Paladins’ nine scores on just nine totes. He tacked on a two-point run during Paramus Catholic’s highest-scoring game of the year.
Amari Sabb, Glassboro, Sr., RB/WR/DB
For the second straight week, Sabb produced a clutch effort for the reigning Group 1 state champs. The senior ran for 235 yards and four TDs on 15 carries as top-seeded Glassboro beat sixth-seeded Schalick, 47-14. Sabb broke runs of 49 and 24 yards in the second, a 68-yarder in the third, and a 33-yard dash in the fourth. He also picked off a pass with five seconds left before halftime that set up a score, creating a 20-7 lead at the break.
Carson Schoen, Don Bosco Prep, So., QB
Don Bosco Prep’s sophomore quarterback shone in his playoff debut. In a 42-7 triumph over Seton Hall Prep in the Non-Public A quarters, Schoen went 10-of-19 for 186 yards and produced two scores. His first came on an eight-yard run in the second quarter, then late in the third he found Ca’Si Thomas for a 51-yard touchdown.
David Smith, Butler, Sr., QB
Smith rushed for 214 yards and two TDs on 24 attempts while adding 44 yards and a score on 5-of-7 passing in Butler’s 28-14 victory over Kinnelon Friday in Butler. It marks the third consecutive week Smith eclipsed 200 rushing yards and continues his run of accounting for at least three touchdowns in every game this season.
Trey Tallmadge, Brick Memorial, Sr., LB
The Sacred Heart pledge was a force in Brick Memorial’s 28-0 shutout of Middletown North in the Central, Group 4 final last Friday night. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound inside backer posted 12 tackles — seven solo. Tallmadge recorded four TFLs and one QB pressure. He anchored a Brick Memorial defense that posted its first shutout of the year while limiting Middletown North to seven rushing yards.
