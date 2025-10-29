Vote! Who should be New Jersey’s High School Football Player of the Week? – Oct. 28, 2025
We've concluded another week of New Jersey high school football action and there were once again many top performances across the state. Now, its time to review the best of the best and cast your vote for New Jersey High School Football Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Thomas Marabuto of New Egypt.
Here are this week's nominees. Voting concludes Nov. 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Sherwin Appiah, Sayreville, Jr., RB
Appiah delivered a pair of critical, game-changing plays late in the game as Sayreville defeated St. Thomas Aquinas 33-26. The junior broke loose for a 73-yard rushing touchdown and hauled in a 40-yard scoring pass during the fourth quarter. He ended the night with a team-leading 97 yards on 10 carries.
Dylan Cerciello, Saddle Brook, Sr., RB/DB
Cerciello powered Saddle Brook’s attack in a 49-0 rout of North Arlington on Friday, amassing 201 yards and four scores on 17 attempts. He also recorded two catches for 15 yards, a two-point conversion, and six tackles (four solo) defensively. This marks the second straight week Cerciello has eclipsed 200 rushing yards, though this outing featured twice as many touchdowns.
Zehiky DeJesus, St. Joseph (Hammonton), So., WR/DB
DeJesus snagged four receptions for 176 yards, with every catch resulting in a touchdown during a 41-0 shutout of Middle Township. His scores spanned 46, 35, 56, and 39 yards. On the defensive side of the ball, DeJesus notched an interception.
Cole DeNick, Kingsway, Jr., RB/LB
DeNick kept up his strong late-season surge. The junior toted the ball 28 times for 178 yards and four touchdowns while the Dragons toppled Williamstown, 43-20. He has now tallied 13 scores over the past three contests. DeNick also contributed two catches for 43 yards and registered two tackles on defense.
Danny Ferrauilo, Wayne Valley, Sr., QB
Ferrauilo unleashed his top performance in Wayne Valley’s 42-20 triumph over Ridgewood on Friday in Wayne. The senior quarterback racked up 364 yards and four touchdowns on 20-of-26 passing, while adding a rushing score. This standout effort pushes Ferrauilo’s season totals to 19 passing touchdowns and two on the ground. He currently stands at 2,013 yards on 151-of-211 passing (71.6% completion rate) across the Indians’ nine games.
Dylan Ferrara, Waldwick-Midland Park, Sr., QB/LB
Waldwick-Midland Park required a standout effort from Ferrara to secure a playoff spot, and the senior delivered. In the Warriors’ 41-19 victory over New Milford on Friday evening, Ferrara ran for 191 yards and five touchdowns on 29 carries. The Knights’ defense failed to stop him, as he accounted for five of the Warriors’ six total scores. Ferrara has now rushed for at least 190 yards in each of the previous five games.
Mason Geis, St. Joseph Regional, Sr., QB
Geis is at last seizing his opportunity and making the most of it. The senior signal-caller for St. Joseph Regional passed for 274 yards and four touchdowns on 18-of-23 attempts in the Green Knights’ thrilling 43-42 overtime win against Bergen Catholic. It ranks as potentially the finest outing of Geis’ career, with his overtime touchdown pass to Jaak Krisulevicz paving the way for Nate Bailey’s decisive run.
Zach Konetzni, Glen Ridge, Sr., QB/DB
The former running back achieved multiple key benchmarks in passing and rushing on Saturday while guiding the Ridgers to a 44-6 victory over Dwight-Morrow. He connected on 6-of-13 passes for 101 yards and one touchdown to exceed 1,000 passing yards this year, and rushed 16 times for a whopping 285 yards and two scores to surpass 1,050 rushing yards for the season and 2,267 in his career.
Steve Klein, Westwood, Sr., RB/LB
The Boston College pledge posted his most explosive performance during an already stellar campaign in Westwood’s 40-21 win over River Dell in Oradell on Friday. Klein gained 225 yards and five touchdowns on only 11 carries, alongside eight tackles (three solo) at linebacker. He now boasts 1,298 total yards and 21 touchdowns on 130 touches, combined with 96 tackles (seven for loss), two interceptions, and one forced fumble in 2025.
Zaire Majerska, A.L. Johnson, Jr., RB
Majerska turned in a complete effort in A.L. Johnson’s 34-8 defeat of Perth Amboy. The junior ran 12 times for 131 yards and three touchdowns while adding two sacks and four tackles defensively.
Dominic Massaro, South Plainfield
At times, one wonders what Massaro didn’t accomplish. The senior rushed for 243 yards on 26 carries and four touchdowns in the Tigers’ 42-14 rout of J.F. Kennedy. He also intercepted two passes, returning one 28 yards for a score. Furthermore, he fielded three punts for 110 yards.
Justice Morgan, Manasquan, Sr., RB
Morgan, appearing in only his third contest after transferring from Brick Township, powered to a season-best 203 yards on 16 carries last Saturday in a 34-14 win against Colts Neck. Morgan, from a family renowned in Manasquan football lore, also notched three touchdowns on runs of 7, 23, and 89 yards.
Abel Paul, Livingston, Jr., RB
Paul established Essex County marks for yards and touchdowns and delivered one of the state’s most extraordinary rushing displays with an almost unimaginable 522 yards rushing and seven scores on 27 carries Friday in a 49-39 win over Montclair. His effort secured the Lancers the No. 4 seed in the North 1, Group 5 playoffs. Paul tops New Jersey with 1,914 rushing yards this season and holds 2,246 yards and 25 touchdowns for his career.
Devin Thomas, Plainfield, Sr., QB
Thomas completed 22-of-36 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns and rushed eight times for 52 yards Friday to lead the Cardinals to a 28-27 victory against Linden. This secured Plainfield the No. 7 seed in the North 2, Group 5 playoffs. Thomas stands as the program’s career passing leader with 2,050 yards and 27 touchdowns.
Cohl Stevens, Warren Hills, Jr., QB
Stevens handled everything in Warren Hills’ 48-20 domination of rival Hackettstown on Friday night. The junior quarterback went 13-of-19 for 225 yards and four touchdowns through the air, while adding 105 rushing yards and a score in the Blue Streaks’ 48-20 triumph over the Tigers. In the 100th meeting of this rivalry, Stevens left his imprint on a major victory for the Blue Streaks.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.