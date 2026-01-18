Vote: Who is the 2025 Long Island High School Offensive Lineman of the Year?
The 2025-26 high school boys football season has come and gone.
Fans will now get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best in their respective position.
High School On SI recently compiled a list of the best quarterbacks, running backs and receivers out of Long Island. Next up are offensive linemen, followed by defenders.
There are hundreds of outstanding players on Long Island, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. We try to include as many athletes as possible. (Athletes in the poll are listed in alphabetical order)
Voting ends Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM PT
