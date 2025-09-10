Vote! Who should be New Jersey’s High School Football Player of the Week? - Sept. 10, 2025
Each week during the fall sports season, High School On SI New Jersey will gather and compile the top high school performances across the state.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
In last week’s initial Player of the Week voting, the winner was Millburn High School senior running back Zach Orenstein who garnered 57% of the vote (2,511 votes) while Brick Township senior quarterback James Hirtest finished second in the balloting at 32% (1,446 votes.)
OK, it’s time to get started with this week’s candidates, each of whom are listed in alphabetical order below.
Tyler Bell, St. Peter’s Prep, Sr., QB
Bell passed for five touchdowns and scored one on the ground, guiding now No. 14 St. Peter’s Prep to a 42-15 win over Union City in Saturday’s Lamar McKnight Classic at Paterson’s Hinchliffe Stadium. The Massachusetts commit completed 13-of-18 passes for 265 yards and rushed three times for 21 yards. In 2025’s first two games, Bell has nine touchdowns and zero turnovers.
Jake Blum, Mainland, Sr., WR/DB
After an All-State season, Blum excelled in Mainland’s 42-7 rout of Hammonton as the Mustangs move up to No. 19 in this week’s rankings. The senior scored three times in the second quarter: a 33-yard interception return, a 3-yard Wildcat run, and a 5-yard touchdown reception. Blum had five catches for 41 yards and opened with a 57-yard kickoff return.
Sam Dech, Phillipsburg, Sr., RB
Dech made Phillipsburg history with a record-setting 95-yard touchdown run in a 28-0 shutout of Westfield in the Stateliners’ season debut. The senior amassed 219 yards on 18 carries, while scoring three touchdowns in the commanding performance.
Jackson Gering, Montville, Jr., QB
In just his second career start, Gering drove Montville’s offense in a 38-13 victory over Warren Hills on Thursday. The junior completed 18-of-27 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns, with a 64 percent completion rate, marking his first 300-yard passing game.
Ryder Izzo, Rumson-Fair Haven, Jr., LB/RB
Izzo recovered four fumbles, returning one 65 yards for a score, as Rumson-Fair Haven moved into the No. 5 spot in the state after dominating previously 19th-ranked Brick Memorial 35-7, moving to 2-0. He added five tackles and led with 78 rushing yards on 13 carries, filling in for starting RB Kellen Murray.
Brendan Markovsky, Cherokee, Jr., RB/DB
Markovsky powered Cherokee’s 2-0 start with a career-high 233 yards and four touchdowns on just 19 carries in a win over Lenape. He scored on runs of 2, 26, 47, and 24 yards, totaling 385 yards and six touchdowns on 29 carries in two games.
Abel Martinez, Lakewood, So., QB
Filling in for Lakewood’s all-time leading rusher Rahmel Anderson, Martinez galloped for 300 yards on 22 carries, scoring five touchdowns and adding three two-point conversions in a 44-20 win over Keyport. He also completed his only pass for 45 yards, helping Lakewood (2-0) produce 500 offensive yards for the second consecutive game.
Jerron Martress, High Point, Sr., RB/DB
Martress dominated High Point’s 20-7 win over Hackettstown, rushing for 202 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. Averaging over eight yards per carry, he broke through with a 46-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, totaling 373 rushing yards in two games.
Reggie Osae-Aye, Hunterdon Central, Jr., RB/DB
Osae-Aye followed a strong opener with a career-best 197 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries in a 41-13 win over Monroe. The junior rushed for 158 yards the prior week in a 36-28 victory against North Hunterdon.
Alex Schwark, Summit, Sr., QB/RB
Stepping in for injured quarterback Cole Sabol, Schwark led Summit’s rushing attack in a 31-28 win over Montgomery. He ran 24 times for 201 yards and four touchdowns, all in the first half, and completed 2-of-4 passes for 66 yards.
Daysir Spille, Immaculata, Sr., RB/LB
After setting a program record with six touchdown runs the previous week, Spille rushed for 297 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries in a 45-33 win over Peddie. His two-game stats include 496 yards and nine touchdowns on 52 carries.
Devin Thomas, Plainfield, Sr., QB
Thomas spearheaded Plainfield’s 56-5 rout of New Brunswick, completing 7-of-12 passes for 131 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown on three carries.
Aidan Vesuvio-Bush, Somerville, Sr., RB
Vesuvio-Bush scored all three of Somerville’s touchdowns, including a 43-yard run, in a 28-12 win over Cranford. He totaled 182 yards on 26 carries, caught three passes for 23 yards, and added a two-point conversion.
AJ Whitehead, New Providence, Sr., RB/DB
Whitehead shone in New Providence’s 42-7 rivalry win over Governor Livingston, rushing for 68 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored on a 62-yard interception return and a 60-yard punt return, raising his career touchdown total to 18.
Ethan Valenza, Hopewell Valley, Jr., RB
In his varsity debut, Valenza ran for 308 yards and four touchdowns in a 59-21 win over Robbinsville, helping Hopewell Valley set a program record for single-game points. He scored on runs of 38, 82, 58, and 57 yards, delivering the season’s top single-game rushing performance through two weeks.