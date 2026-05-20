Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Spring Football Player of the Week? – May 19, 2026

Central Florida high school football players last week showed early signs of greatness in spring football games and jamborees.

Spring football practice officially got underway on April 27 and the first set of games and jamborees were held the week of May 13-16, 2026.

We looked at games in multiple counties and nominated 14 athletes for Central Florida Spring Football Player of the Week for games played May 12-16, 2026.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., May 24, PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:

Blake McCullough, QB, Bishop Moore

Rising senior picked up where he left off last season, when he led the Hornets to a state semifinal berth. He passed for more than 320 yards and five total touchdowns to lead Bishop Moore to a 21-14 victory against The Villages Charter and a 26-13 triumph against Lake Howell in a spring jamboree.

Brycen Marbrey, QB, Lake Howell

The three-star quarterback who has 10 Division 1 offers passed for two TDs in a 21-21 tie against The Villages Charter.

DQ Jordan, QB, Colonial

Rising senior scored three TDs in a 12-0 spring jamboree victory against Harmony. He was listed as a wide receiver/cornerback last year.

Gabriel Velez, QB, Tohopekaliga

There is a new quarterback in town at Tohopekaliga, replacing four-year star Sabby Meassick, who signed with Trine University in Indiana. Velez, a junior, passed for three TDs in a 27-0 victory against Central Florida Christian Academy, and a 9-0 triumph against Cornerstone.

Gavin Pritzkau, QB, Central Florida Christian Academy

One of the top rising freshmen in Florida, he passed for two TDs in a 21-0 victory against Cornerstone. Last year, the 6-foot-2 athlete passed for a whopping 2,071 yards and 26 TDs with just three interceptions in his first year playing varsity football.

Darren White-Jackson, DT, Lake Nona

Massive rising senior (6-2, 300 pounds) had three tackles for loss, six total tackles, two hurries and one pass break-up to power the Lions past Boone, 21-0.

Sebastian Galeano, QB, Oviedo

Rising senior looked ready to lead the Lions back to the playoffs after completing 11 of 16 passes for 207 yards and two TDs and rushing two times for 20 yards and a score in a 35-8 victory against Ocoee.

Jay Evans, WR, Windermere Prep

Rising sophomore reeled in two TD passes and had more than 100 yards receiving to lead the Lakers past Lake Highland Prep, 21-13.

Duke Carpenter, DL, Geneva School

Senior-to-be turned in a strong performance in the Knights’ 10-6 victory against Faith Christian, 9-0 win against Trinity Prep, and 7-7 tie against The Master’s Academy (Oviedo).

Owen Sullivan, TE, St. Cloud

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound tight end caught multiple passes for more than 80 yards and two TDs to power the Bulldogs to a 14-14 tie against South Lake.

Tre Kelly, QB, South Lake

Fourth-year starter looks poised to lead the Eagles back to the playoffs after the dual-threat quarterback ran for two scores in a 14-14 tie with St. Cloud.

Duke Butler, RB, Viera

Rising senior rushed for 123 yards and two TDs, finishing with 210 total yards in only three drives in a spring jamboree at St. Cloud.

Jermaine Washington, RB, Timber Creek

Exploded for more than 130 yards rushing and a TD to power the Wolves past Poinciana, 14-0.

Tyrese Jefferson, RB, Melbourne

Super sophomore-to-be ran 14 times for 115 yards and two TDs to power the Bulldogs past Fort Pierce Westwood, 44-0. He has 19 Division I offers.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962