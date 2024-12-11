Vote: Who Should be the 2024 New Jersey High School Football Defensive Player of the Year?
Another exciting season of New Jersey high school football is in the books.
Now comes the time to pick the best of the best. There were some incredible defensive performers in the Garden State this year for shutdown units that were the backbone of their teams.
Which one of them was the best?
Here are 14 nominees to consider. Voting ends Dec. 24 at 11:59 p.m.
Blaise Boland, senior, LB, Toms River North
Boland led one of the state's top defenses for the undefeated Group 5 champions, finishing with 115 tackles, 28.5 tackles for a loss and 9.5 sacks while also forcing five fumbles and recovering one. He had 11 tackles and 2 sacks in the sectional final against Rancocas Valley, 12 tackles, 2 for a loss in the Group 5 semifinals and 10 tackles, a sack and three tackles for a loss in the Group 5 championship.
Darren Ikinnagbon, senior, DL, Hillside
The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Georgia signee was one of New Jersey's top recruits from the senior class. He finished with 107 tackles, 21 for a loss, and had 4 sacks and 4 forced fumbles for a Comets team that reached the state playoffs. He had seven games of double-digit tackles on the D line, including 15 with 5 tackles for a loss in a playoff game against Haddonfield.
Tyler Houser, senior, LB, Pope John XXIII
The Wake Forest recruit anchored the Lions' defense with 124 tackles, 13 for a loss, 6 sacks and an interception return for a touchdown for a team that reached the Non-Public B final. He had a season-high 22 tackles, three for a loss, and a pick-six in a semifinal win over St. John Vianney.
Matt Occhipinti, junior, LB, Don Bosco Prep
One of the leaders of the Ironmen defense, the junior had 75 tackles, 7 for a loss, and 5 sacks for a team that reached the Non-Public A final. Don Bosco allowed 13 points per game against one of the toughest schedules in the state. Occhipinti has an offer from West Virginia.
Omari Gaines, senior, DB, Shabazz
Gaines was a playmaker at safety for a team that reached the Group 2 final, finishing with 65 tackles, 3 for a loss, and 7 interceptions, which was one of the highest totals in the state. He had 8 tackles in the state final against Rumson-Fair Haven and picked off a pass by All-State quarterback Owen O'Toole. Gaines has signed with Stanford.
Jahmir Joseph, senior, DB, St. Joseph's-Montvale
One of the best cover corners in New Jersey, the Penn State recruit had 29 tackles, 3 for a loss, and 4 interceptions for a Green Knights team that reached the Non-Public A semifinals.
Austin Kiernan, senior, LB, Rumson-Fair Haven
Kiernan led the undefeated Bulldogs with 124 tackles and had 9 for a loss and 6.5 sacks for the Group 2 champions. He had 13 tackles in a win over Point Boro in the Group 2 semifinals and 12 tackles in a win over Wall in the sectional finals.
Naiim Parrish, senior, DB, Bergen Catholic
Signed with Minnesota, Parrish was a standout in the secondary for the state's No. 1 team with 5 interceptions to go with 33 tackles. He had 5 tackles and an interception in the Crusaders' Non-Public A championship game victory against over heavyweight Don Bosco Prep.
Alex Orecchio, senior, DB, Old Tappan
The do-it-all senior finished with 7 interceptions to go along with 62 tackles for a team that went 12-1 and captured the Group 3 championship.
Josiah Zayas, junior, DB, St. Thomas Aquinas
One of the top ballhawks in the state, Zayas had 7 interceptions for an eight-win team. He has offers from Boston College and Syracuse.
Kole Briehler, senior, DL, Hun School
Briehler was a disruptive force as 23 of his 49 tackles were for a loss, and he also had 9 sacks for the Raiders. He has signed with Stanford.
DJ McClary, senior, LB, Snyder
A two-way standout for Snyder, McClary finished with 101 tackles, 22 for a loss, an interception and 4.5 sacks. He also had 1,097 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns. McClary signed with Rutgers.
Brandon Simmons, Jr., DL, Glassboro
It's hard to narrow it down to one guy on a shutdown Glassboro defense that also features one of the state's top sophomore defensive backs in Xavier Sabb, but Simmons was dominant for a second straight season. His monster year for the undefeated Group I champions included 122 tackles, 34 of them for a loss and 20 sacks. He had two sacks in the Group 1 final against Cedar Grove, which had one of the most prolific passing attacks in the state. Simmons has offers from Charlotte and West Virginia.
Anthony Nittoli, senior, LB, DePaul
Nittoli led the Non-Public B champions with 100 tackles, 13 for a loss, and had a pair of interceptions. He had 12 tackles in a win over Non-Public A runner-up Don Bosco Prep. Also an excellent student, he is committed to the University of Chicago.