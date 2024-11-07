New Mexico high school football computer rankings (11/5/2024)
Week 10 of the 2024 New Mexico high school football season is in the books, and High School on SI has published its latest computer rankings of the season in the state.
Volcano Vista has once again retained the No. 1 spot in the latest SBLive/SI Class 6A computer rankings after an impressive 49-0 victory Friday. They were able to bounce back after a surprising defeat the week before at the hands of Cleveland.
The Centennial Hawks take over the No. 2 spot as they remain undefeated with an impressive 10-0 record.
A quick look at the Class 5A rankings shows Roswell remaining in the No. 1 position, followed by a new No. 2 team, the Deming Wildcats after a narrow 15-7 win Friday.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest New Mexico football computer rankings, as of Nov. 5, 2024:
Class 6A
1. Volcano Vista (9-1)
0.997 pts
2. Centennial (10-0)
0.959 pts
3. Cleveland (9-1)
0.958 pts
4. La Cueva (9-1)
0.951 pts
5. Los Lunas (7-2-1)
0.836 pts
6. Las Cruces (7-3)
0.737 pts
7. Eldorado (6-3)
0.727 pts
8. Rio Rancho (6-4)
0.649 pts
9. Hobbs (7-4)
0.649 pts
10. West Mesa (4-5)
0.597 pts
Class 6A complete rankings
Class 5A
1. Roswell (8-1-1)
0.870 pts
2. Deming (8-2)
0.763 pts
3. Artesia (6-3)
0.719 pts
4. Lovington (6-4)
0.675 pts
5. Gasden (7-3)
0.667 pts
6. Los Alamos (7-3)
0.574 pts
7. Mayfield
0.522 pts
8. Highland (6-4)
0.484 pts
9. Miyamura (6-5)
0.381 pts
10. Belen (3-6)
0.290 pts
Class 5A complete rankings
Class 4A
1. Bloomfield (10-0)
0.911 pts
2. Bernalillo (8-2)
0.741 pts
3. Taos (7-3)
0.735 pts
4. St. Pius X (8-2)
0.734 pts
5. Espanola Valley (7-3)
0.669 pts
6. Portales (6-4)
0.616 pts
7. Grants (5-5)
0.550 pts
8. Valencia (5-3)
0.544 pts
9. Moriarty (4-6)
0.442 pts
10. Manzano (5-4)
0.429 pts
Class 4A complete rankings
Class 3A
1. St. Michael's (10-0)
0.964 pts
2. Robertson (9-1)
0.895 pts
3. Dexter (8-0)
0.894 pts
4. Socorro (7-1)
0.790 pts
5. West Las Vegas (5-5)
0.650 pts
6. New Mexico Military Institute (6-3-1)
0.643 pts
7. Pojoaque Valley (5-4)
0.608 pts
8. Hatch Valley (6-4)
0.604 pts
9. Thoreau (6-2)
0.566 pts
10. Hot Springs (4-5)
0.472 pts
Class 3A complete rankings
Class 2A
1. Texico (9-0)
1.004 pts
2. Navajo Prep (7-1)
0.876 pts
3. Legacy Academy (9-1)
0.732 pts
4. Eunice (7-3)
0.684 pts
5. Santa Rosa (4-3)
0.665 pts
6. Tularosa (6-4)
0.605 pts
7. Raton (4-4)
0.572 pts
8. Loving (4-3-1)
0.536 pts
9. McCurdy (6-3)
0.535 pts
10. Laguna Acoma (3-4)
0.431 pts
Class 2A complete rankings
Class 8 Man
1. Melrose (10-0)
1.043 pts
2. Fort Sumner/House (8-0)
0.906 pts
3. Mesilla Valley Christian School (8-1)
0.893 pts
4. Clayton (8-2)
0.841 pts
5. Gateway Christian (6-2)
0.792 pts
6. Tatum (5-5)
0.642 pts
7. Menaul (6-4)
0.575 pts
8. Escalante (4-7)
0.559 pts
9. Mescalero Apache (3-6)
0.513 pts
10. Lordsburg (4-5)
0.509 pts
Class 8 Man complete rankings
Class 6 Man
1. Elida (6-3)
0.726 pts
2. Mountainair (4-3)
0.620 pts
3. Dora (5-4)
0.564 pts
4. Floyd (2-5)
0.427 pts
5. Carrizozo (2-5)
0.298 pts
6. Hondo Valley (1-6)
0.242 pts
7. Animas (1-5)
0.173 pts
Class 6 Man complete rankings
