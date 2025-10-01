New Mexico High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Sept. 30, 2025
Here are the latest New Mexico high school football rankings as of September 30, 2025
1. Las Cruces Bulldawgs (5-0)
55-0 win over Organ Mountain. Gunnar Guardiola threw five TDs in the victory. | at Clovis
2. Cleveland Storm (4-1)
Coming off a bye week. | at Farmington
3. Centennial Hawks (4-1)
Coming off a bye week. | vs. Alamogordo
4. Volcano Vista Hawks (4-1)
Coming off a bye week. | vs. Piedra Vista
5. Artesia Bulldogs (5-1)
Bulldogs beat Lovington 56-23. Bryce Parra was at it again, running for 150 yards and two touchdowns. | vs. Santa Teresa
6. La Cueva Bears (3-2)
La Cueva moves about .500 with a 49-0 win over West Mesa. | at Eldorado
7. Hobbs Eagles (4-2)
Hobbs defeated Alamogordo 47-26 thanks to Demarcus Hill's 121 yards rushing and three touchdowns. | BYE
8. Los Lunas Tigers (3-2)
Coming off a bye week. | at Albuquerque, Saturday
9. Cibola (4-1)
Coming off a bye week. | vs. Rio Rancho
10. Rio Rancho (2-3)
Coming off a bye week. | at Cibola
PREVIOUS RANKINGS
- PRESEASON TOP 10 RANKINGS, Aug. 13
- TOP 10 RANKINGS, Aug. 27
- TOP 10 RANKINGS, Sept. 17
- TOP 10 RANKINGS, Sept. 22
2024 NEW MEXICO RECAP
CLEVELAND claims 6A title.
Cleveland High School (Rio Rancho) captured the Class 6A state championship with a 26–8 win over La Cueva, finishing the season with a 12–1 record.
STANDOUT PERFORMER: Juan Muñoz, Cleveland
Was named New Mexico Running Back of the Year; 1,107 rushing yards, 15 rushing TDs, 373 receiving yards, six receiving TDs, totaling 1,480 all‑purpose yards
ROSWELL wins 5A championship.
Roswell defeated Artesia 41–22 to secure the 5A crown and complete an 11–1 season.
STANDOUT PERFORMER: Ethan Conn, Artesia
Conn tallied 1,225 receiving yards, 17 receiving touchdowns; key contributor to Artesia’s title match appearance.
BLOOMFIELD dominates 4A.
Bloomfield shut out St. Pius X 62–28 in the Class 4A championship game, finishing a perfect 12–0.
STANDOUT PERFORMER: Peyton Duncan, Bloomfield
Duncan had 30 tackles, five interceptions, 14 pass deflections and an interception returned for a touchdown.
ST. MICHAEL’S edges Dexter in 3A.
The Horsemen dispatched Dexter 28–26 in a tightly contested Class 3A title match, completing a flawless 13–0 season.
TEXICO blanks Santa Rosa in 2A.
Texico ran away with the Class 2A championship, defeating Santa Rosa 50–0 and finishing 12–0.
MELROSE continues eight-man dominance.
Melrose (13–0) rolled past Mesilla Valley 62–12 in the 8‑Man championship, securing back-to-back titles.
LOGAN tops six-man division.
Logan (12–0) claimed the 6‑Man championship with a 54–14 victory over Grady, wrapping up an undefeated campaign.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: