New Mexico High School Football 2025 Preseason Top 10 Rankings
High school football kicks off August 21 and 22 in New Mexico — that's a Thursday and Friday.
As the season approaches, check out the preseason Top 10 rankings for the 2025 season.
High School On SI has been breaking down the top players by position in New Mexico, including QBs, RBs, WRs, DLs, LBs and DBs.
NEW MEXICO PRESEASON TOP 10 RANKINGS
1. CLEVELAND
Who else? The Storm have won four state titles in the last five seasons. However, the team has lost a lot to graduation and returns just one shiny toy in offensive lineman Moses Sparks, a Utah commit. The gap between Cleveland and the rest could be smaller in 2025.
2. LA CUEVA
The Bears were one win away from winning back-to-back state titles. Senior wideout Tanner Montano and defensive back Jhett Kinghorn will lead each side of the ball.
3. CENTENNIAL
The Hawks are still eyeing their first state title after going 11-1 last season before falling to eventual champion Cleveland. This Centennial team can make noise early with its season opener against Cleveland. The team's leading tackler Joseph Bitar appears to be returning to lead the defense.
4. LAS CRUCES
Maybe 2025 is the year of the Bulldawgs. Most of the top teams are losing a lot to graduation and will have to rely on unproven talent. Las Cruces returns key players like QB Gunnar Guardiola, RB Daniel Amaro and DE Collin Bannister.
5. VOLCANO VISTA
VV returns wideout Ismael Mendez, junior running back Dangelo Mitchell, and junior Kaleb Vander Wilt, who led the team in sacks in 2024 with five. It doesn't hurt that the team is returning its top interception man in sophomore Houston Brown, who tallied four picks as a freshman in 2024.
6. ARTESIA
Known to be one of the blue blood programs of New Mexico high school football, the Bulldogs are eyeing state title number 33 with standout lineman Chris Aguilar as the cornerstone of the 2025 season. Artesia also returns wideout Trent Edgeland along with brothers Marco and Miguel Soto on defense.
7. RIO RANCHO
All eyes will be on do-it-all QB Micah Takahashi who passed and ran for a combined 1,500 yards as a sophomore in 2024. Can he put together a stellar junior campaign in 2025?
8. ROSWELL
If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Coach Jeff Lynn has the Coyotes looking to repeat as 5A champs with returners up front and promising tight end Noah Estrada.
9. BLOOMFIELD
Peyton Duncan will have the target on his back this 2025 season after leading Bloomfield to a 4A state title. He rushed for nearly 1,400 yards and 10 TDs in 2024. He's back ...
10. LOS LUNAS
This squad returns QB Kaiden Reese, who led the team in passing and rushing last year as a junior. The Tigers also bring back top tacklers sophomore Brad Mallory and junior Andres Romero.
2024 NEW MEXICO RECAP
CLEVELAND claims 6A title.
Cleveland High School (Rio Rancho) captured the Class 6A state championship with a 26–8 win over La Cueva, finishing the season with a 12–1 record.
STANDOUT PERFORMER: Juan Muñoz, Cleveland
Was named New Mexico Running Back of the Year; 1,107 rushing yards, 15 rushing TDs, 373 receiving yards, six receiving TDs, totaling 1,480 all‑purpose yards
ROSWELL wins 5A championship.
Roswell defeated Artesia 41–22 to secure the 5A crown and complete an 11–1 season.
STANDOUT PERFORMER: Ethan Conn, Artesia
Conn tallied 1,225 receiving yards, 17 receiving touchdowns; key contributor to Artesia’s title match appearance.
BLOOMFIELD dominates 4A.
Bloomfield shut out St. Pius X 62–28 in the Class 4A championship game, finishing a perfect 12–0.
STANDOUT PERFORMER: Peyton Duncan, Bloomfield
Duncan had 30 tackles, five interceptions, 14 pass deflections and an interception returned for a touchdown.
ST. MICHAEL’S edges Dexter in 3A.
The Horsemen dispatched Dexter 28–26 in a tightly contested Class 3A title match, completing a flawless 13–0 season.
TEXICO blanks Santa Rosa in 2A.
Texico ran away with the Class 2A championship, defeating Santa Rosa 50–0 and finishing 12–0.
MELROSE continues eight-man dominance.
Melrose (13–0) rolled past Mesilla Valley 62–12 in the 8‑Man championship, securing back-to-back titles.
LOGAN tops six-man division.
Logan (12–0) claimed the 6‑Man championship with a 54–14 victory over Grady, wrapping up an undefeated campaign.
