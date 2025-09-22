New Mexico High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Sept. 22, 2025
Drama in New Mexico.
Las Cruces defeated previously-No. 1 Cleveland 38-34 after trailing 21-7 in the first quarter. Daniel Amaro led the charge with 179 yards rushing and two TDs in the dramatic comeback victory.
Gunnar Guardiola pitched in two rushing TDs himself for Las Cruces, the pivotal score coming with 1:29 left to put the Bulldawgs ahead for good. Josiah Gutierrez sealed the win with an interception with 19 seconds left.
Here are the latest New Mexico high school football rankings as of September 17, 2025
1. Las Cruces Bulldawgs (5-0)
Daniel Amaro ran for 220 yards and five TDs on 26 carries in a 52-13 win over Hobbs to stay unbeaten and at No. 1 in the state rankings. | Next: vs, Organ Mountain
2. Cleveland Storm (4-1)
Jordan Hatch throws for 288 yards and four TDs in a 42-17 win over Pebble Hills. Troy Logan added 101 yards rushing and two TDs. | Next: at Farmington
3. Centennial Hawks (4-1)
Centennial edged Carlsbad 21-20. Dailen Ramirez ran for 209 yards and two TDs. | Next: BYE
4. Volcano Vista Hawks (4-1)
The Hawks get their third straight win. | Next: BYE
5. Artesia Bulldogs (4-1)
Artesia moves to 4-1 after a 35-7 win over Gadsden. Derrick Warren threw three TDs. Bryce Parra ran for 123 yards and a TD. | Next: vs. Lovington
6. La Cueva Bears (2-2)
Isaiah Goree tallied 134 yards and two TDs on nine receptions in a 27-14 win over Farmington. | Next: vs, West Mesa, Thursday
7. Hobbs Eagles (3-2)
No shame in losing to No. 1 Las Cruces. | Next: vs. Alamogordo
8. Piedra Vista Panthers (3-1)
Panthers are coming off a bye. | Next: at Canyon
9. Los Lunas Tigers (3-2)
The Tigers take down West Mesa 57-14. Kaiden Reese ran for 166 yards in the win. | Next: BYE
10. Roswell Coyotes (3-2)
Roswell beats Deming 58-19 and emerges into the Top 10. | at Santa Teresa
2024 NEW MEXICO RECAP
CLEVELAND claims 6A title.
Cleveland High School (Rio Rancho) captured the Class 6A state championship with a 26–8 win over La Cueva, finishing the season with a 12–1 record.
STANDOUT PERFORMER: Juan Muñoz, Cleveland
Was named New Mexico Running Back of the Year; 1,107 rushing yards, 15 rushing TDs, 373 receiving yards, six receiving TDs, totaling 1,480 all‑purpose yards
ROSWELL wins 5A championship.
Roswell defeated Artesia 41–22 to secure the 5A crown and complete an 11–1 season.
STANDOUT PERFORMER: Ethan Conn, Artesia
Conn tallied 1,225 receiving yards, 17 receiving touchdowns; key contributor to Artesia’s title match appearance.
BLOOMFIELD dominates 4A.
Bloomfield shut out St. Pius X 62–28 in the Class 4A championship game, finishing a perfect 12–0.
STANDOUT PERFORMER: Peyton Duncan, Bloomfield
Duncan had 30 tackles, five interceptions, 14 pass deflections and an interception returned for a touchdown.
ST. MICHAEL’S edges Dexter in 3A.
The Horsemen dispatched Dexter 28–26 in a tightly contested Class 3A title match, completing a flawless 13–0 season.
TEXICO blanks Santa Rosa in 2A.
Texico ran away with the Class 2A championship, defeating Santa Rosa 50–0 and finishing 12–0.
MELROSE continues eight-man dominance.
Melrose (13–0) rolled past Mesilla Valley 62–12 in the 8‑Man championship, securing back-to-back titles.
LOGAN tops six-man division.
Logan (12–0) claimed the 6‑Man championship with a 54–14 victory over Grady, wrapping up an undefeated campaign.
