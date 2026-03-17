Skip to main content
High School

New Mexico High School Girls Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

See every NMAA champion and runners-up for all five classifications as the New Mexico high school girls basketball season comes to a close
Robin Erickson|
The Santa Fe Indian Lady Braves took home the Class 3A title defeating Navajo Prep.
The Santa Fe Indian Lady Braves took home the Class 3A title defeating Navajo Prep. | Lou Novick

The 2026 New Mexico girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Class 5A

Champions: Hobbs Eagles

Runner-Ups: Rio Rancho Rams

Class 4A

Champions: Kirtland Central Broncos

Runner-Ups: Gallup Bengals

Class 3A

Champions: Santa Fe Indian Lady Braves

Runner-Ups: Navajo Prep Eagles

Class 2A

Champions: Mesa Vista Trojans

Runner-Ups: Tatum Coyotes

Class A

Champions: Logan Longhorns

Runner-Ups: Roy/Mosquero

More Coverage from High School On SI

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/New Mexico