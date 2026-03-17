New Mexico High School Girls Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026
The 2026 New Mexico girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
Class 5A
Champions: Hobbs Eagles
Runner-Ups: Rio Rancho Rams
Class 4A
Champions: Kirtland Central Broncos
Runner-Ups: Gallup Bengals
Class 3A
Champions: Santa Fe Indian Lady Braves
Runner-Ups: Navajo Prep Eagles
Class 2A
Champions: Mesa Vista Trojans
Runner-Ups: Tatum Coyotes
Class A
Champions: Logan Longhorns
Runner-Ups: Roy/Mosquero
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Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.