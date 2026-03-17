New Mexico High School Girls Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

The 2026 New Mexico girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Champions: Hobbs Eagles

Runner-Ups: Rio Rancho Rams

Champions: Kirtland Central Broncos

Runner-Ups: Gallup Bengals

Champions: Santa Fe Indian Lady Braves

Runner-Ups: Navajo Prep Eagles

Champions: Mesa Vista Trojans

Runner-Ups: Tatum Coyotes

Champions: Logan Longhorns

Runner-Ups: Roy/Mosquero

More Coverage from High School On SI