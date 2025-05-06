New Mexico (NMAA) high school baseball playoffs: 2025 brackets, matchups, game times (5/6/2025)
Playoff time has arrived in New Mexico high school baseball.
The postseason has begun in the Land of Enchantment as Classes 5A through 1A, with games now coming up later this week. Region semifinal and finals will be played throughout the state of New Mexico, with a chance on the line to advance to the next round.
>>New Mexico high school baseball playoff brackets<<
Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2025 NMAA baseball playoffs.
New Mexico high school baseball playoffs 2025 brackets
Here are the NMAA high school baseball playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from NMAA's Classes 1A-5A:
CLASS 5A
No. 16 Las Cruces at No. 1 La Cueva
No. 9 Los Lunas at No. 8 Volcano Vista
No. 12 Organ Mountain at No. 5 Eldorado
No. 13 Mayfield at No. 4 Cleveland
No. 14 Cibola at No. 3 Carlsbad
No. 11 Piedra Vista at No. 6 Sandia
No. 10 Rio Grande at No. 7 Centennial
No. 15 Farmington at no. 2 Rio Rancho
CLASS 4A
No. 16 Bernalillo at No. 1 Artesia
No. 9 Hope Christian at No. 8 Valley
No. 12 Goddard at No. 5 Los Alamos
No. 13 Chaparral at No. 4 Belen
No. 14 Lovington at No. 3 Albuquerque Academy
No. 11 Deming at No. 6 Bloomfield
No. 10 Santa Teresa at No. 7 Grants
No. 15 Kirtland Central at No. 2 St. Pius X
CLASS 3A
FIRST ROUND BYE: New Mexico Military Institute, St. Michael's, Robertson, East Mountain
No. 9 Sandia Prep at No. 8 Cobre
No. 12 Navajo Prep at No. 5 West Las Vegas
No. 11 Ruidoso at No. 6 Tularosa
No. 10 Hatch Valley at No. 7 Santa Fe Indian
CLASS 2A
FIRST ROUND BYE: Eunice, Mesilla Valley Christian School, Santa Rosa, Hozho Charter Academy
No. 9 McCurdy at No. 8 Raton
No. 12 Texico at No. 5 Loving
No. 11 Tucumcari at No. 6 Rehoboth Christian
No. 10 Laguna at No. 7 Oak Grove Classical
CLASS 1A
FIRST ROUND BYE: Magdalena, Gateway Christian
No. 5 Grady at No. 4 Melrose
No. 6 Elida at No. 3 Logan
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi