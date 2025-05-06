High School

New Mexico (NMAA) high school baseball playoffs: 2025 brackets, matchups, game times (5/6/2025)

Here are all the 2025 New Mexico high school baseball playoff brackets, matchups and game times

Playoff time has arrived in New Mexico high school baseball.

The postseason has begun in the Land of Enchantment as Classes 5A through 1A, with games now coming up later this week. Region semifinal and finals will be played throughout the state of New Mexico, with a chance on the line to advance to the next round.

>>New Mexico high school baseball playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2025 NMAA baseball playoffs.

New Mexico high school baseball playoffs 2025 brackets

Here are the NMAA high school baseball playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from NMAA's Classes 1A-5A:

CLASS 5A

No. 16 Las Cruces at No. 1 La Cueva

No. 9 Los Lunas at No. 8 Volcano Vista

No. 12 Organ Mountain at No. 5 Eldorado

No. 13 Mayfield at No. 4 Cleveland

No. 14 Cibola at No. 3 Carlsbad

No. 11 Piedra Vista at No. 6 Sandia

No. 10 Rio Grande at No. 7 Centennial

No. 15 Farmington at no. 2 Rio Rancho

CLASS 4A

No. 16 Bernalillo at No. 1 Artesia

No. 9 Hope Christian at No. 8 Valley

No. 12 Goddard at No. 5 Los Alamos

No. 13 Chaparral at No. 4 Belen

No. 14 Lovington at No. 3 Albuquerque Academy

No. 11 Deming at No. 6 Bloomfield

No. 10 Santa Teresa at No. 7 Grants

No. 15 Kirtland Central at No. 2 St. Pius X

CLASS 3A

FIRST ROUND BYE: New Mexico Military Institute, St. Michael's, Robertson, East Mountain

No. 9 Sandia Prep at No. 8 Cobre

No. 12 Navajo Prep at No. 5 West Las Vegas

No. 11 Ruidoso at No. 6 Tularosa

No. 10 Hatch Valley at No. 7 Santa Fe Indian

CLASS 2A

FIRST ROUND BYE: Eunice, Mesilla Valley Christian School, Santa Rosa, Hozho Charter Academy

No. 9 McCurdy at No. 8 Raton

No. 12 Texico at No. 5 Loving

No. 11 Tucumcari at No. 6 Rehoboth Christian

No. 10 Laguna at No. 7 Oak Grove Classical

CLASS 1A

FIRST ROUND BYE: Magdalena, Gateway Christian

No. 5 Grady at No. 4 Melrose

No. 6 Elida at No. 3 Logan

Follow SBLive New Mexico throughout the 2025 high school baseball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school baseball news.

