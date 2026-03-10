New Mexico (NMAA) High School Girls Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedules - March 11, 2026
The 2026 New Mexico high school girls basketball state championships continue on Tuesday, March 10, with 20 games in quarterfinal action.
High School on SI has brackets for every classification in the New Mexico high school basketball state brackets.
The championship games conclude on March 13 at the University of New Mexico - The Pit.
Class 5A Bracket
March 10
Class 4A Bracket
March 10
Class 3A Bracket
March 10
Class 2A Bracket
March 10
Class A Bracket
March 11
