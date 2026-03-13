New Mexico (NMAA) High School Girls Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedules - March 13, 2026

The 2026 New Mexico high school girls basketball state championships continue on Friday, March 13, with 5 games in state championship action.

High School on SI has brackets for every classification in the New Mexico high school basketball state brackets.

The championship games conclude on March 13 at the University of New Mexico - The Pit.

New Mexico (NMAA) High School Girls Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedule - March 13, 2026

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