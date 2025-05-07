New Mexico's top performing high school softball pitchers in 2025: Vote for the best
Softball is all about the pitcher. We all know it.
Especially in high school softball, if a player can dominate from the circle, the chances of her team winning are high. New Mexico is an underrated hotbed when it comes to prep softball talent — here are the state's top performers so far this season, statistically.
The following players might not be the most highly touted, recruited or covered, but their numbers indicate they are performing at their respective level — and likely impacting victory for their programs.
Take a look at the top pitchers in 2025 and vote for who you think is the best at the bottom of the page. The voting poll will close on Wednesday, May 14 at 8 p.m. (PT).
TOP SOFTBALL PITCHERS IN NM
(Stats are pulled from MaxPreps.com as of May 7, 2025)
1. Jhenna Valencia, Estancia, Jr.
Valencia is 22-0 this season in 24 appearances with an ERA of 0.66. She's tallied a state-leading 204 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings for the 24-2 Bears. Valencia also competes in volleyball, basketball and cross country.
2. Ariana Sanchez, Robertson, Sr.
Sanchez has fanned 195 batters this season in 126 innings of work. She's got an ERA of 2.89 with a 10-11 record in 24 appearances this spring for the 11-13 Cardinals.
3. Liliana Montoya, La Cueva, Sr.
Montoya is 17-0 this year with an ERA of just 1.03 through 21 appearances. The standout senior has 182 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings for the 23-3 Bears.
4. Destiny Perez, Centennial, Sr.
Perez is 17-0 this year with an ERA of 1.85 in 18 appearances. She's tallied 109 strikeouts in just 105 innings of work for the top-ranked Hawks, who are 25-0 and sit at No. 1 in the New Mexico state rankings
5. Gabrielle Moncada, Cibola, Jr.
Moncada is 17-2 from the circle in 21 appearances with 16 complete games and two shutouts. She rising junior has K'd 157 batters in 125 2/3 innings this spring for the 21-5 Cougars.
6. Isabella Gallegos, Moriarty, Sr.
Gallegos is 18-4 this season with 134 strikeouts in 102 innings from the circle. She's posted a 2.68 ERA in 23 appearances and let up just five homers this season for the 19-6 Pintos.
7. Nadia Cedillo, St. Michael's, So.
This sophomore standout is 14-0 in 21 appearances with an ERA of 1.84. Cedillo has 150 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings for the 19-6 Horsemen.
8. Danyela Munoz, Dexter, So.
Munoz is 12-0 this season with a 0.23 ERA while striking out 63 batters in 60 1/3 innings from the circle. She's only walked 10 batters this season for the 23-2 Demons - the No. 1 seed in the 3A state playoffs.
9. Malie Satete, West Las Vegas, Fr.
This two-sport standout (volleyball) is 13-3 with an impressive 0.79 ERA as a freshman. Satete has totaled 151 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings for the 21-4 Dons.
10. Daphne Utajara, Lovington, Sr.
Utajara is 11-4 this season with a 2.57 ERA and 149 strikeouts through 95 1/3 innings. In that time, she's let up just three homers for the 18-8 Wildcats.
