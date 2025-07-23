Top New Mexico high school football WRs, who will have best 2025 season? Vote
What better way to prep for the high school football season than looking at which players are worth watching on Friday nights?
New Mexico high school football will kick off August 18 (first Friday night), which is just under a month away. So, as we gear up for the bright lights, loud crowds and big-time plays, High School On SI will break down New Mexico's top players by position heading into the 2025 season.
Not only does this preseason coverage highlight the best returning players ahead of the fall, but it allows the New Mexico high school football community to VOTE on which player could have the biggest 2025 season.
Could it be a rising sophomore? A highly-touted prospect? Could it be a player not listed below?
Some of the players might not be the most highly touted, recruited or covered, but their numbers indicate they are performing at their respective level — and likely impacting victory for their programs.
Below is a list of New Mexico's top wide receivers to watch ahead of the 2025 season based on a few factors: stats from the previous season (from MaxPreps.com), recruiting status (from 247Sports), and the discretion of the reporter (Tarek Fattal).
TOP WIDE RECEIVERS IN NEW MEXICO
(Athletes listed in alphabetical order | Voting poll at bottom of page)
1. Cayl Cox-liggins, St. Pius X, Jr.
Cox-liggins was one of the state's best sophomores in 2024. He caught 64 passed for 1,112 yards and 12 TDs. The 6-foot-3 wideout averaged 101 yards per game and averaged 17.4 yards per catch.
2. Joseph Duran, Bernalillo, Sr.
Duran tallied 941 yards on just 37 catches and 12 TDs in 2024.
3. Aiden Erickson, Manzano, Sr.
Erickson hauled in 57 passes for 906 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior in 11 games.
4. George Smith, Robertson, So.
Smith led all freshman in receiving yards in 2024. He had 62 catches for 698 yards and 12 TDs for a 10-2 squad last fall.
5. Jay Lee, Socorro, Sr.
Lee was one of few 1,000-yard receivers in 2024. He caught 58 balls for 1,182 yards and 17 TDs in 11 games as a junior for the 8-3 Warriors.
6. Jacob Maldonado, Cleveland, Sr.
Maldanado could be considered the No. 1 wideout in the state heading into 2025. While others on the list could breakout into big seasons, Maldanado is expected to deliver after 918 yards receiving and 11 TD catches to help Cleveland win the 6A title.
7. Tanner Montano, La Cueva, Sr.
La Cueva reached the 6A final in 2024 and could be a force to be reckoned with again in 2025. Montano had 35 receptions for 417 yards and five TDs last year and will likely double his production in 2025.
8. Francisco Winnikoff, Las Cruces, Sr.
In 13 games as junior, Winnikoff brought in 51 catches for 781 yards and five TDs for a 6A Cruces team that could see Winnikoff turn into its No. 1 wideout in 2025.
VOTING POLL
The voting poll will close on Wednesday, July 30 at 8 p.m. (PT).
