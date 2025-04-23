Vote: New Mexico high school softball player of the week (4/22/2025)
It was another exciting week of the high school softball season in the state of New Mexico. With the first round of the playoffs beginning in early May, teams all across the state are starting to make that final push as they get ready for the postseason.
The final two weeks of the regular season should be an exciting one that will feature highly-anticipated matchups with exciting prospects all over the field. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the High School on SI New Mexico high school softball player of the week.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Voting will close on April 27 at 11:59 p.m.
Here are this week's nominations:
Reyna Valdez, Grants
In four games last week, Valdez finished with seven hits, four home runs, two doubles, nine RBIs, three stolen bases and nine runs scored. She also maintained her perfect fielding percentage for this season when she recorded 26 putouts.
Mya Baca, West Mesa
In the 19-0 win over Del Norte, Baca went three-for-four with one home run, two doubles, eight RBIs and two runs scored. She also got walked twice which led to her scoring two runs in the 16-5 win over Rio Grande.
Amanda Valles, Centennial
In the three wins over Gadsden, Valles finished with five hits, two home runs, one double, 10 RBIs and eight runs scored.
Nadia Cedillo, St. Michael's
In three of the four games last week, Cedillo finished with five hits, two home runs, seven RBIs, three stolen bases and eight runs scored. She also went 2-0 on the week with wins over Santa Fe Indian and Hope Christian. She pitched 11 combined innings allowing nine hits, two runs, five walks with 14 strikeouts.
Kylee Herrera, Bernalillo
In the 14-5 win over Valley, Herrera went four-for-five with three doubles, six RBIs and two runs scored. She also went three-for-three with one home run, one double, five RBIs and three runs scored in the 21-3 win over Hope Christian.
Octaviana John, Piedra Vista
In the 17-11 win over Farmington and the 15-0 win over Volcano Vista, John finished with six hits, two home runs, two doubles, eight RBIs and four runs scored. She also pitched 5.2 innings where she allowed 11 hits, five runs, one walk with two strikeouts versus Farmington.
Caylee Benavidez, Tucumcari
In five games last week, Benavidez finished with 19 hits, four home runs, three triples, three doubles, 20 RBIs, 11 stolen bases and 20 runs scored.
Isabella Gallegos, Moriarty
In three games, Gallegos finished with six hits, two home runs, one double, 11 RBIs, one stolen base and six runs scored. She also pitched three innings apiece in two games. She allowed six total hits, four runs, three walks and struck out five batters.
Kamora Henry, Aztec
In two games, Henry finished with four hits, one home run, one triple, six RBIs and four runs scored. She also went 2-0 on the week with 12 combined innings pitched. Henry allowed nine hits, seven runs, three walks with 16 strikeouts.
Ellie Padilla, West Mesa
In three games, Padilla finished with eight hits, three home runs, one triple, two doubles, 12 RBIs, seven stolen bases and eight runs scored.