10 New York high school running backs to watch in 2024
New York high school football is set to start on the weekend of Aug. 29-31 and the Empire State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the Northeast United States.
Another offensive position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at running back, with many top end tailbacks now heading to the smaller collegiate level schools from New York. With the rushing game still a focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to the Empire State.
The following is a list of top returning New York running backs heading into the 2024 season.
Zymere Smith, Clyde-Savannah: The 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back was undoubtedly one of the best tailbacks in all of New York. Smith, a junior, this past season rushed for 1,970 yards on 158 carries and scored 32 touchdowns. The tailback also had seven catches for 214 yards and four touchdowns and made 44 tackles, four interceptions on defense.
Elijah Kimble, Canisius: Kimble is arguably one of the best running backs, regardless of classification. The freshman running back carried the rock 191 attempts for 1,821 yards and scored 19 touchdowns.
Tristan Werlau, Carmel: Not many running backs carried the ball as many times as Werlau did last season. The Werlau running back carried the ball 233 times for 1,695 yards and scored 15 touchdowns.
Jay Miles, Dryden: The Lions tailback put together a solid 2023 campaign. Miles had rushed for 1,413 yards on 189 attempts and scored 14 touchdowns.
CJ Robinson Jr., University Prep: Around the Rochester area, Robinson Jr. led the way among all the running backs. Robinson Jr. ended the 2023 campaign with 1,556 yards on 163 touches and found pay dirt 19 times.
Derik Betances, Kennedy: Betances was one of the top rushers all season long and has gone for 1,118 yards on 129 carries and scored 11 touchdowns.
Derrion Battle, Aquinas Institute: Another Rochester-area back that put up some impressive numbers from the 2023 season was Battle. The shift tailback notched 1,183 yards on 197 carries and scored nine touchdowns.
Jeremiah Williams, St. Peters: Down on the southeastern portion of New York, Williams proved to be one of the region's best running backs. The downhill runner finished last season with 1,228 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Travis Gamble, Randolph Campus: Gamble was a tough back to take down for defenders in 2023. The shift sophomore running back carried the rock 127 times for 1,126 yards and scored 17 touchdowns.
Kory Brown, Totenville: Undoubtedly one of the fastest 2027 prospects in the Empire State and also top football players of his class. Brown ran a 10.86 in the 100-meter dash and already owns an offer from Rutgers. Helped lead Totenville to a 9-3 record in 2023.
