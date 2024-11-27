2024 New York high school football playoffs: Brackets, matchups, game times
The 2024 New York high school football playoffs roll on this week with several classifications playing their state championship matchups.
2024 New York high school football playoffs brackets
Below are the New York high school football playoff brackets for all classifications, with matchups and game times:
LONG ISLAND BRACKETS
All of the following divisions will play their state championship matchups on either Friday or Saturday this week:
DIVISION I
DIVISION II
DIVISION III
DIVISION IV
MONSIGNOR MARTIN BRACKETS (season complete)
MARTIN CLASS A
NYCHSFL BRACKETS (season complete)
DIVISION AA-1
DIVISION AA-2
DIVISION AAA
PSAL BRACKETS
PSAL A
PSAL AA
PSAL AAA
PSAL AAAA
NYSPHSAA BRACKETS
CLASS C
CLASS D
CLASS A REGIONAL
CLASS 8-MAN REGIONAL
