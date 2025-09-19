Another 10 Tri-State Student Athletes Nominated for this week’s 2025 USA Football’s Heart of a Giant Award
For the 12th consecutive year, USA Football, in collaboration with the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) and the New York Giants, is proud to present the Heart of a Giant Award. This prestigious program has evolved over the years to honor not only high school tackle football players but also flag football athletes, student managers, and student mascots across the Tri-State region.
Week 3 Nominees Revealed
The 2025 USA Football Heart of a Giant Award has revealed its Week 2 nominees, recognizing exceptional high school students from the Tri-State area (New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut).
All Nominees have been Selected by their Coaches
These remarkable individuals, selected by their coaches, are being celebrated for their extraordinary commitment, teamwork, determination, character, and dedication both on the field and in their communities.
About the Award
The award recognizes those who exhibit an unwavering work ethic, a deep passion for the sport, and a commitment to excellence in all aspects of their lives. By expanding its scope, the program aims to shine a spotlight on the diverse contributions of young athletes and team supporters who embody the spirit of perseverance and love for the game.
The nominee with the most votes will be named that week’s finalist. At the conclusion of the six-week process, there will be a total of 11 honorees (six weekly finalists and five honorable mentions) recognized for their work ethic and character.
Each finalist will receive a $1,000 equipment grant for their high school football program, with the grand prize winner earning an additional $9,000 grant for their school and being honored on the field at a future Giants game this season. Selection of the grand prize winner will be based on video submissions explaining why they have the Heart of a Giant.
Week 3 Nominees
(in alphabetical order by last name)
Alijah Williams: SS/RB (Week 3- Frederick Douglass Academy, New York, NY)
Alijah Williams, a senior at Frederick Douglass Academy, is a standout student-athlete who leads with both discipline and heart. As captain of the FDA Lions, he set the record for most touchdowns in school history while also serving as a role model for his teammates through his preparation, accountability, and respect. Off the field, he excels academically as a National Honor Society treasurer, Honor Roll student, and participant in a pre-college program at Syracuse University. Beyond football, Alijah has competed at the national level in lacrosse and even won multiple cooking competitions, showcasing his versatility and dedication. Growing up in a challenging environment, he learned to channel his struggles into football, using the sport as an outlet for growth and resilience. His commitment to service in his community and leadership in the classroom reflect the same values he carries onto the field. Alijah’s journey demonstrates the power of perseverance and the impact of leading by example.
Elvin Collazo: RB/LB (Week 3- Franklin K Lane High School, Brooklyn, NY)
Elvin Collazo, a senior at Franklin K Lane High School, has become a cornerstone of his team and community through resilience and leadership. When his father was critically injured in a motorcycle accident, Elvin balanced school, football, and helping at his father’s barbershop, showing maturity well beyond his years. On the field, he leads as a captain by working hard, staying disciplined, and encouraging teammates to give their best. Off the field, Elvin organizes a back-to-school supply drive and holiday toy donations, while also volunteering at church to serve his community. His dedication to academics is equally impressive, maintaining a 3.4 GPA, High Honor Roll recognition, and perfect attendance. Elvin’s ability to thrive under pressure while lifting up those around him has made him a role model admired by peers, coaches, and neighbors alike.
Isabella Jubrey: QB/CB (Week 3- Northwest Catholic High School, West Hartford, CT)
Isabella Jubrey, a senior at Northwest Catholic High School, is one of the most decorated players in her program, earning multiple All-Conference honors and leading her team to two conference championships and a state runner-up finish. She has shown versatility by stepping into different roles on the field, including quarterback when her team needed her most. Academically, she maintains a 4.13 GPA, is enrolled in AP and honors classes, and is a member of the National Honor Society. Beyond the classroom and field, Isabella volunteers as a youth leader at her church, works as a veterinarian assistant, and helps run freshman orientation at her school. She also gives back to the sport by coaching and officiating youth flag football games in her community. Isabella has earned four college scholarship offers for flag football and was selected as one of the top 48 girls in the country for USA Football’s 2025 Select Bowl, where she helped
her team earn a Bronze Medal. Her accomplishments highlight her leadership, resilience, and dedication to excelling in every area of her life.
Jayden Ruplall: ILB/FB (Week 3- High Point Regional High School, Sussex, NJ)
Jayden Ruplall, a senior at High Point Regional High School, is a dedicated student-athlete who embodies leadership, perseverance, and commitment. A two-sport varsity athlete with a 4.1 GPA, he has earned Academic All-Conference honors in both football and wrestling while excelling in AP and honors courses. On the field, Jayden was elected captain for the 2025 season and played a pivotal role in helping his team break the school scoring record, win a conference title for the first time since 2001, and advance further in the playoffs than any team in over a decade. Known for his relentless work ethic, he has overcome doubts about his size by proving himself through effort, consistency, and heart. Beyond athletics, Jayden gives back to his community by volunteering at youth football camps, serving as a counselor at his former school’s summer program, and even demonstrating drills for coaches at MetLife Stadium. His ability to balance excellence in academics, athletics, and service sets the standard for what it means to be a true leader.
Kingston Boykin: WR/S (Week 3- White Plains High School, White Plains, NY)
Kingston Boykin, a senior at White Plains High School, demonstrates remarkable dedication on and off the field. He built a flag football team from scratch, organizing practices, recruiting players, and managing logistics. On the field, he leads by example through hard work, focus, and encouraging his teammates. Academically, Kingston maintains a 3.8 GPA and is an active member of the National Honor Society, consistently supporting and motivating his peers. Beyond football, he volunteers as a camp counselor and at local youth football clinics, helping younger athletes develop skills and confidence. His ability to balance academics, athletics, and community involvement reflects both discipline and commitment.
Maritza Fajardo: WR/DB (Week 3- Yonkers Middle High School, Yonkers, NY)
Maritza Fajardo, a senior at Yonkers Middle High School, is a standout student-athlete and leader who has excelled both on and off the field. A four-year starter and captain of her school’s varsity flag football team, she has been a driving force since the program’s inaugural season, earning All-League honors and MVP recognition at camp. In addition, she is a varsity volleyball starter, balancing her athletic commitments with the rigorous demands of the IB program, where she has consistently made the Principal’s List and been inducted into the National Honor Society. As the only four-year player in a program that draws athletes from nine different high schools, Maritza has provided stability, leadership, and inspiration for her teammates. She is known for being the first to arrive, the last to leave, and the one who lifts team spirit both on and off the field. Beyond athletics, she gives back by helping younger athletes and creating a sense of community through her leadership. Maritza’s resilience, consistency, and ability to thrive under pressure make her a role model for her peers and her city.
Nasir Cannon: QB (Week 3- Westside High School, Newark, NJ)
Nasir Cannon, a sophomore at Westside High School, has been a standout football player since the age of three and currently plays quarterback for his school’s varsity team. Despite being undersized, he has consistently demonstrated determination, making varsity as a freshman and earning a role as team captain. Nasir excels academically, earning A+ grades in math and honors placement in Geometry, showing the same discipline he brings to the field. He leads by example, encouraging teammates in practice and games, while also supporting younger students in his community. His personal perseverance and work ethic have helped him overcome physical challenges and prove that heart and dedication are just as important as size. Nasir’s commitment to football, academics, and leadership highlights him as an exceptional student-athlete.
Sam Bilali: WR/DB (Week 3- Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan, Old Tappan, NJ)
Sam Bilali, a junior at Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan, has been a dedicated football player since kindergarten, competing at the youth, freshman, and varsity levels. Born prematurely and with cerebral palsy resulting from a stroke as a newborn, Sam faced significant physical challenges, including delayed milestones, limited mobility, and multiple surgeries, including spinal surgery, yet he never let these obstacles stop him. He played a key role in helping his team secure the 2023 Patriot Blue Division Title and the 2024 Group 3 State Championship. Beyond football, Sam serves as Sports Editor of his school newspaper and was elected Class Officer, demonstrating leadership both on and off the field. He has earned the Scholar-Athlete Award for four consecutive years and was invited to join the Junior National Honor Society. Sam also founded Team Limitless, raising $4,200 to give children with disabilities the opportunity to participate in sports. His perseverance through health challenges, leadership, and dedication make him a standout student-athlete.
Solomon Webster: QB/MLB (Week 3- Information Technology High School, Long Island City, NY)
Solomon Webster, a senior at Information Technology High School, is a dynamic leader who shines both on and off the field. As a quarterback and middle linebacker, he has earned MVP honors at both the high school and youth levels, proving himself as a competitor and a role model for his teammates. Known for setting the standard, Solomon goes beyond the game—whether it’s buying mouthpieces for teammates in need or rallying his team in high-pressure moments, his leadership is rooted in selflessness and determination. In the classroom, he serves as a math teacher’s PA, and his academic dedication was recognized with acceptance into a prestigious study abroad program in Berlin. Solomon’s coaches describe him as the prototypical captain—commanding respect, uniting peers, and bringing positive energy that lifts everyone around him. His perseverance, discipline, and character make him a true example of what it means to be a student-athlete.
Thomas Cannataro: RB/LB (Week 3- Cedar Grove High School, Cedar Grove, NJ)
Thomas Cannataro, a senior at Cedar Grove Middle High School, is a versatile athlete and team captain who leads with respect, accountability, and quiet strength. As both a running back and linebacker, he sets the tone for his teammates by working hard, treating others with dignity, and stepping up whenever leadership is needed. Off the field, Thomas is active in his community through church, youth camps, and volunteer work, always striving to be a positive example for younger kids. He excels academically with a 3.8 GPA while balancing three different sports, showing his discipline and commitment extend beyond football. After overcoming the challenges of a serious car accident, Thomas approaches every day with gratitude and determination, giving his full effort in all that he does. His work ethic, resilience, and character have made him a role model in his school and a trusted leader within his community.