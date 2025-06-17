NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds for 2025 Season (Giants' Abdul Carter Opens as Early Favorite)
The AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year is often awarded to first-round or early second-round rookies who are either edge rushers or linebackers that make big splashes in games.
Six of the last nine winners have come off the edge, and 32 of the past 35 winners were selected in the first round.
Key traits that bettors and oddsmakers look for include double-digit sack totals, disruptive pressure rates, and playing in a scheme that lights up those stats, like heavy blitzing. The most visible impact, accumulative stats, and elevated team performance are what sway both voters and betting lines.
Jared Verse, the Los Angeles Rams linebacker who was selected No. 19 overall in 2024 won the award last season. He collected 4.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 66 tackles along with team-leading figures in quarterback hits (18), pressures (77), and hurries (56). He also demonstrated playmaking flair in the playoffs with a 57-yard fumble return touchdown in the Wild Card round and two postseason sacks. This translated to Verse claiming 37 of 50 first-place votes.
Here’s who leads the oddsboard for the best defensive rookie heading into the 2025 season.
2025 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds
- Abdul Carter +250
- Jalon Walker +700
- Mykel Williams +1000
- Travis Hunter +1000
- Shemar Stewart +1200
- Mason Graham +1200
- Mike Green +1500
- Jihaad Campbell +1500
- James Pearce Jr. +1600
- Jahdae Barron +2000
- Malaki Starks +2000
- Donovan Ezeiruaku +2500
- Walter Nolen +2500
- Maxwell Hairston +3000
- J.T. Tuimoloau +3300
- Will Johnson +3300
- Nic Scourton +3500
- Carson Schwesinger +4000
- Nick Emmanwori +4000
- Derrick Harmon +4000
- Trey Amos +5000
- Benjamin Morrison +6000
- Shavon Revel Jr. +6000
- Oluwafemi Oladejo +7500
- Kenneth Grant +7500
Abdul Carter is Favorited for 2025 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year
It would only make sense that New York Giants linebacker out of Penn State would be the heavy favorite heading into 2025. He opened as the favorite at +250 right as draft time wrapped in April.
Carter led the nation with 23.5 tackles for loss and recorded 12 sacks for Penn State in 2024, earning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors and unanimous All-American status.
But as mentioned above, his draft positioning is what made him the instant odds favorite. Taken third overall by the Giants, who finished 3-14 and haven’t made the playoffs since 2022, Carter has a juicy opportunity to make noise on a defense that has really struggled under Brian Daboll.
He has a solid support structure around him with Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence, which means he won’t be isolated in his role. Giants coaches have committed to deploying Carter in various pass-rush and run-stopping responsibilities to maximize his natural talent, which oddsmakers are expecting to surface in 2025.
The next-highest contenders on most betting boards are fellow edge prospects Jalon Walker (+700), Mykel Williams (+1000) and two-way threat Travis Hunter (+1000). All of these players also benefit from being the new kid in town with high draft placement on rebuilding teams.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
