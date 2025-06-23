High School

Brother of NY Yankees Pitcher Wins Prestigious High School Baseball Award

Jayden wins the award after his older brother, New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman, received it 17 years ago

Kevin L. Smith

Jayden Stroman, younger brother of New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman, was recently awarded the 57th annual Carl Yastrzemski Award. Jayden won the award after Marcus was honored in 2008.
Jayden Stroman, younger brother of New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman, was recently awarded the 57th annual Carl Yastrzemski Award. Jayden won the award after Marcus was honored in 2008. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jayden Stroman was efficient in showing his dominance on the mound and at the dish in 2025.

Stroman Follows Brother’s Footsteps With Yastrzemski Award

The younger brother of New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman, Jayden was recently honored with the 57th annual Carl Yastrzemski Award. Jayden received the award after Marcus won it in 2008.

The award recognizes the top baseball player in Suffolk County, Long Island. It is named in recognition of Hall of Famer and Boston Red Sox great Carl Yastrzemski, a native of Bridgehampton.

A Journey Through Three High School Programs

Jayden Stroman was at Stony Brook Prep for two seasons before he transferred to IMG Academy in Florida as a junior.

Stroman returned to Long Island and competed at Patchogue-Medford for his senior season.

Unhittable on the Mound, Dangerous at the Plate

According to stats from Newsday, Stroman posted a 5-0 record on the bump with a 0.70 earned-run average and struck out 50 hitters in 20 innings of work. His fastball also reached 98-miles-an-hour, and batters only hit .062 against him.

At the plate, Stroman hit .456 with five home runs, 41 runs, 15 RBI, 25 walks, 23 stolen bases, an on-base percentage of .617 and an OPS of 1.547.

College Flip: From Duke to Virginia

Stroman recently decommitted from Duke and accepted a full scholarship to play at the University of Virginia. According to Newsday, Stroman switched Division I schools due to former Duke coach Chris Pollard taking the head coaching position at Virginia.

MLB Draft Looms as Stroman Draws Pro Interest

Despite his sights sets on Virginia in the fall, Stroman is projected to be selected in the first few rounds of this year’s MLB Draft in July. He has drawn interest from more than 20 MLB teams.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

Home/New York