Brother of NY Yankees Pitcher Wins Prestigious High School Baseball Award
Jayden Stroman was efficient in showing his dominance on the mound and at the dish in 2025.
Stroman Follows Brother’s Footsteps With Yastrzemski Award
The younger brother of New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman, Jayden was recently honored with the 57th annual Carl Yastrzemski Award. Jayden received the award after Marcus won it in 2008.
The award recognizes the top baseball player in Suffolk County, Long Island. It is named in recognition of Hall of Famer and Boston Red Sox great Carl Yastrzemski, a native of Bridgehampton.
A Journey Through Three High School Programs
Jayden Stroman was at Stony Brook Prep for two seasons before he transferred to IMG Academy in Florida as a junior.
Stroman returned to Long Island and competed at Patchogue-Medford for his senior season.
Unhittable on the Mound, Dangerous at the Plate
According to stats from Newsday, Stroman posted a 5-0 record on the bump with a 0.70 earned-run average and struck out 50 hitters in 20 innings of work. His fastball also reached 98-miles-an-hour, and batters only hit .062 against him.
At the plate, Stroman hit .456 with five home runs, 41 runs, 15 RBI, 25 walks, 23 stolen bases, an on-base percentage of .617 and an OPS of 1.547.
College Flip: From Duke to Virginia
Stroman recently decommitted from Duke and accepted a full scholarship to play at the University of Virginia. According to Newsday, Stroman switched Division I schools due to former Duke coach Chris Pollard taking the head coaching position at Virginia.
MLB Draft Looms as Stroman Draws Pro Interest
Despite his sights sets on Virginia in the fall, Stroman is projected to be selected in the first few rounds of this year’s MLB Draft in July. He has drawn interest from more than 20 MLB teams.
