Final Top 25 New York High School Football Rankings (12/17/2024)

Somers defeated Whitesboro 51-27 to win the Class A NYSPHSAA football championship at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York Dec. 6, 2024.
The 2024 New York high school football season is now in the books and now teams prepare for the off-season.

The final ranking's No. 1 team in the Empire State is 2023 AAA runnerup Iona Prep after they defeated Cardinal Hayes. Then followed by Somers and Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

Here’s the complete breakdown of New York's elite high school football teams, heading into the off-season after the 2024 campaign, as we see it.

Final 2024 High School On SI Football Top 25 New York high school football rankings

1. Iona Prep (11-1)

IonaÕs Matthew Davitt (6) looks for some running room in the Saint AnthonyÕs defense on a big first half run during football
Iona Prep finishes with the top spot in this week's final set of rankings after getting by Cardinal Hayes 34-27 a several weeks ago. Iona Prep ends their superb season with a 42-26 win over Canisius.

2. Somers (14-0)

Somers Brett Kennedy
The Tuskers continued their undefeated ways and defeated Whitesboro, 51-27, last week as they finished the NYSPHSAA playoffs with the Class A state championship. Somers ends the season with the fourth title in program history.

3. Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy (14-0)

It was another week for the Brothers and another win and this time to end the season with a state championship. This time Christian Brothers narrowly won 41-40 victory over Albany Christian Brothers Academy last week.

4. St. Anthony's (9-4)

St. Anthony's came to an end last week in a 43-22 loss to top-ranked Iona Prep.

5. Cardinal Hayes (7-4)

Cardinal Hayes football
It's been quite the fall from the top for Cardinal Hayes after losses to Iona Prep and now St. Anthony's, twice.

6. Garden City (12-0)

Through 12 games, the Trojans have only yielded 88 points. Most recent win was a 31-28 victory over Sayville last week.

7. Albany Christian Brothers Academy (12-0)

Making their way into the rankings after a 28-21 victory over Shaker a couple weeks ago is Albany Christian Brothers Academy. Now they will take on Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy this week. Get your popcorn ready.

8. Canisius (9-3)

Canisius quarterback Tyler Baker
The Crusaders' season ended their stellar season with a 42-26 loss to Iona Prep last week.

9. Curtis (12-0)

The Warriors made their debut into the rankings a few weeks ago after throttling Tottenville 24-7 last week. Curtis is a team that's flown under the radar up until now and finished it off with a 27-26 win over Erasmus Hall.

10. Erasmus Hall (9-2)

The only two teams that the Dutchmen have fallen to this season is Pennsylvania power St. Joseph's Prep and Curtis.

11. Sayville (11-2)

The Golden Flashes strong run through the playoffs ended with a crushing 31-28 loss at the hands of Garden City.

12. Whitesboro (12-1)

Whitesboro quarterback Memphis Ferguso
After nearly averaging 50 points through twelve games, Whitesboro season ended with a 51-27 loss to Somers in the NYSPHSAA Class A state championship game.

13. Rochester Aquinas Institute (10-3)

The Little Irish's season ended last week in a 21-14 loss to Albany Christian Brothers Academy.

14. Shaker (9-2)

The Bison have made it look easy through 10 games, with their latest win being a 28-21 decision over Shenendehowa. Shaker suffered its second loss in a 28-21 decision to Albany Christian Brothers Academy a couple weeks ago.

15. Rye (10-1)

Rye quarterback Carson Miller passes during a game with Monsignor Farrell at Rye Sept. 6, 2024. Rye won 31-21.
Rye dropped its first game of the season in a 35-21 loss to Somers in the Section 2 championship.

16. Chaminade (8-4)

We're not going to drop the Flyers down these rankings because of a 16-14 loss to No. 2 Cardinal Hayes and falling to No. 1 Iona Prep, twice. These two games proves Chaminade can hang tight with whomever in the state.

17. Port Jervis (12-1)

Port Jervis beat Maine-Endwell
18. Monsignor Farrell (5-6)

In taking a deeper look at the Lions' losses, this is no doubt this is the best six-loss team in the Empire State.

19. Yorktown (6-4)

The Huskers dropped their fourth game of the season in a 35-14 loss to Rye, another ranked club on this list. Yorktown had previously bounced back with consecutive victories from the first time around losing to Rye.

20. Schuylerville (14-1)

Schuylerville defeated Valhalla
Schuylerville upended Salamanca in the NYSPHSAA Class C state championships with a 26-20 victory. The only loss Schuylerville had throughout the season was to Warrensburg/Lake George/Bolton.

21. Massapequa (11-1)

Massapequa makes its debut into our rankings this week after just edging out Farmingdale, 35-34, last week. The Chiefs defeated William Floyd in a shooutout, 42-40.

22. Half Hallow Hills West (9-2)

Half Hallow Hills West's season ended last week with a 42-35 loss to Sayville in the playoffs.

23. Carey (12-0)

The Seahawks enter the rankings as they finished the season with an undefeated record and ended the 2024 campaign with a thrilling 37-36 victory over Half Hollow Hills East.

24. Farmingdale (9-1)

The Dalers' season ended last week with a 35-34 loss to Massapequa.

25. Maine-Endwell (13-1)

Port Jervis beat Maine-Endwell
The Spartans had their undefeated run end in the NYSPHSAA Class B football championship game, falling 33-26 to Port Jervis.

