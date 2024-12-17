Final Top 25 New York High School Football Rankings (12/17/2024)
The 2024 New York high school football season is now in the books and now teams prepare for the off-season.
The final ranking's No. 1 team in the Empire State is 2023 AAA runnerup Iona Prep after they defeated Cardinal Hayes. Then followed by Somers and Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.
Here’s the complete breakdown of New York's elite high school football teams, heading into the off-season after the 2024 campaign, as we see it.
Final 2024 High School On SI Football Top 25 New York high school football rankings
1. Iona Prep (11-1)
Iona Prep finishes with the top spot in this week's final set of rankings after getting by Cardinal Hayes 34-27 a several weeks ago. Iona Prep ends their superb season with a 42-26 win over Canisius.
2. Somers (14-0)
The Tuskers continued their undefeated ways and defeated Whitesboro, 51-27, last week as they finished the NYSPHSAA playoffs with the Class A state championship. Somers ends the season with the fourth title in program history.
3. Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy (14-0)
It was another week for the Brothers and another win and this time to end the season with a state championship. This time Christian Brothers narrowly won 41-40 victory over Albany Christian Brothers Academy last week.
4. St. Anthony's (9-4)
St. Anthony's came to an end last week in a 43-22 loss to top-ranked Iona Prep.
5. Cardinal Hayes (7-4)
It's been quite the fall from the top for Cardinal Hayes after losses to Iona Prep and now St. Anthony's, twice.
6. Garden City (12-0)
Through 12 games, the Trojans have only yielded 88 points. Most recent win was a 31-28 victory over Sayville last week.
7. Albany Christian Brothers Academy (12-0)
Making their way into the rankings after a 28-21 victory over Shaker a couple weeks ago is Albany Christian Brothers Academy. Now they will take on Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy this week. Get your popcorn ready.
8. Canisius (9-3)
The Crusaders' season ended their stellar season with a 42-26 loss to Iona Prep last week.
9. Curtis (12-0)
The Warriors made their debut into the rankings a few weeks ago after throttling Tottenville 24-7 last week. Curtis is a team that's flown under the radar up until now and finished it off with a 27-26 win over Erasmus Hall.
10. Erasmus Hall (9-2)
The only two teams that the Dutchmen have fallen to this season is Pennsylvania power St. Joseph's Prep and Curtis.
11. Sayville (11-2)
The Golden Flashes strong run through the playoffs ended with a crushing 31-28 loss at the hands of Garden City.
12. Whitesboro (12-1)
After nearly averaging 50 points through twelve games, Whitesboro season ended with a 51-27 loss to Somers in the NYSPHSAA Class A state championship game.
13. Rochester Aquinas Institute (10-3)
The Little Irish's season ended last week in a 21-14 loss to Albany Christian Brothers Academy.
14. Shaker (9-2)
The Bison have made it look easy through 10 games, with their latest win being a 28-21 decision over Shenendehowa. Shaker suffered its second loss in a 28-21 decision to Albany Christian Brothers Academy a couple weeks ago.
15. Rye (10-1)
Rye dropped its first game of the season in a 35-21 loss to Somers in the Section 2 championship.
16. Chaminade (8-4)
We're not going to drop the Flyers down these rankings because of a 16-14 loss to No. 2 Cardinal Hayes and falling to No. 1 Iona Prep, twice. These two games proves Chaminade can hang tight with whomever in the state.
17. Port Jervis (12-1)
18. Monsignor Farrell (5-6)
In taking a deeper look at the Lions' losses, this is no doubt this is the best six-loss team in the Empire State.
19. Yorktown (6-4)
The Huskers dropped their fourth game of the season in a 35-14 loss to Rye, another ranked club on this list. Yorktown had previously bounced back with consecutive victories from the first time around losing to Rye.
20. Schuylerville (14-1)
Schuylerville upended Salamanca in the NYSPHSAA Class C state championships with a 26-20 victory. The only loss Schuylerville had throughout the season was to Warrensburg/Lake George/Bolton.
21. Massapequa (11-1)
Massapequa makes its debut into our rankings this week after just edging out Farmingdale, 35-34, last week. The Chiefs defeated William Floyd in a shooutout, 42-40.
22. Half Hallow Hills West (9-2)
Half Hallow Hills West's season ended last week with a 42-35 loss to Sayville in the playoffs.
23. Carey (12-0)
The Seahawks enter the rankings as they finished the season with an undefeated record and ended the 2024 campaign with a thrilling 37-36 victory over Half Hollow Hills East.
24. Farmingdale (9-1)
The Dalers' season ended last week with a 35-34 loss to Massapequa.
25. Maine-Endwell (13-1)
The Spartans had their undefeated run end in the NYSPHSAA Class B football championship game, falling 33-26 to Port Jervis.
