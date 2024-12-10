Former Central New York football standout blocks field goal for New York Giants
A former high school standout from Central New York made an immediate impact in the NFL over the weekend.
Casey Rogers, an ex-football and lacrosse star for Westhill High School in Syracuse, blocked a field goal attempt for the New York Giants on Sunday.
Rogers — a 6’5”, 305-pound defensive lineman, made his NFL debut during the Giants’ home game against the New Orleans Saints.
Before halftime, Rogers blocked a 60-yard field goal attempt by Saints kicker Blake Grupe. The Giants went on to lose 14-11.
Rogers was signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent on April 28. He was waived on Aug. 27, but re-assigned to the practice squad.
New York signed Rogers off the practice squad on Dec. 7 and promoted him to the active roster.
Rogers left Westhill in 2017 and joined prep powerhouse Avon Old Farms in Connecticut to finish his high school career.
After a couple of seasons at the University of Nebraska, Rogers transferred to Oregon.
Rogers compiled 56 tackles, a couple of sacks, two pass deflections and a forced fumble in his two seasons with the Ducks.