High School

Former Central New York football standout blocks field goal for New York Giants

Westhill High grad Casey Rogers makes a big special teams play

Kevin L. Smith

New York Giants' defensive lineman Casey Rogers, a former two-sport athlete at Syracuse's Westhill High, blocked a field goal attempt in the Giants loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
New York Giants' defensive lineman Casey Rogers, a former two-sport athlete at Syracuse's Westhill High, blocked a field goal attempt in the Giants loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

A former high school standout from Central New York made an immediate impact in the NFL over the weekend.

Casey Rogers, an ex-football and lacrosse star for Westhill High School in Syracuse, blocked a field goal attempt for the New York Giants on Sunday.

Rogers — a 6’5”, 305-pound defensive lineman, made his NFL debut during the Giants’ home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Before halftime, Rogers blocked a 60-yard field goal attempt by Saints kicker Blake Grupe. The Giants went on to lose 14-11.

Rogers was signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent on April 28. He was waived on Aug. 27, but re-assigned to the practice squad.

New York signed Rogers off the practice squad on Dec. 7 and promoted him to the active roster.

Rogers left Westhill in 2017 and joined prep powerhouse Avon Old Farms in Connecticut to finish his high school career.

After a couple of seasons at the University of Nebraska, Rogers transferred to Oregon.

Rogers compiled 56 tackles, a couple of sacks, two pass deflections and a forced fumble in his two seasons with the Ducks.

Published
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021.

Home/New York