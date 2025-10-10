Amherst Community Mourns Loss of Beloved Coach, Physical Education Teacher
The Amherst Central School District and the surrounding community in western New York are mourning the loss of Jason Beckman, a beloved coach and physical education teacher.
Beckman Was Killed When His Vehicle Tragically Veered into the Niagara River
According to an Oct. 7 New York State Police report, Beckman, 52, was traveling eastbound when his Jeep Gladiator veered off the Niagara Scenic Parkway and into the Niagara River near the Bird Overlook.
First Responders Conducted a Massive Search
New York State Park Police – along with State Police, Niagara Falls Police and the Niagara Falls Fire Department – commenced a search for Beckman and his vehicle. Drone assets from multiple agencies, a State Park Police rescue vessel, State Police aviation and underwater dive team members conducted a shoreline foot search, the report noted.
At 10:49 a.m. Monday (Oct. 6), Park Police Marine units found Beckman’s Jeep “submerged in the river” near the scene, which was about 50 feet offshore. Beckman’s body was also located in the Niagara River.
Beckman Taught and Coached in the Amherst School District for 29 Years
Beckman, a physical education teacher at Amherst Middle School, worked at Amherst CSD for 29 years. Beckman also coached Amherst’s varsity football and bowling teams.
“In his role as an Amherst Middle School physical education teacher, a varsity football coach and boy’s varsity bowling coach, Mr. Beckman taught and coached countless students,” said Anthony Panella, the Amherst CSD superintendent, in a statement. “As a community we are grieving, and plans are in place to support faculty, staff and students during this difficult time.”
Beckman Was a Football Standout in High School and College
The Buffalo News stated that Beckman was a standout football player in high school. He was a quarterback and honor student in the 1990s at Canisius College (now University) in Buffalo, where he held a master’s degree in education.
Beckman was also active in youth football and volunteered to keep stats for Section VI championship games.
“I’m still in disbelief. I still don’t believe that it actually happened,” said Chuck Tilley, Beckman’s former coach. “He was very likable with his teammates. He wasn’t the biggest kid (or) the fastest kid, but he was a real gritty kind of kid.”
