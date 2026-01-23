Vote: Who is the 2025 Long Island High School Linebacker of the Year?
The 2025 high school football season in New York State has come and gone.
Fans will now get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best in their respective position.
High School On SI recently compiled a list of the best quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, offensive linemen and defensive linemen out of Long Island. Next up are linebackers.
There are hundreds of outstanding players on Long Island, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. We try to include as many athletes as possible. (Athletes in the poll are listed in alphabetical order)
Voting ends Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, at 11:59 PM PT
Justin DePietro, Carey, junior
DePietro racked up eight tackles for a loss, four sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries for the Seahawks.
Anthony DiNello, Massapequa, senior
DiNello, part of the Chiefs’ Long Island championship season, is considered the best linebacker in Nassau County.
Ethan Lawless, Huntington, senior
Lawless finished with 87 tackles (19 for a loss), 11 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception for the Blue Devils.
Luke Martini, Wantagh, sophomore
Martini, the Newsday Nassau Player of the Year, recorded six interceptions, 97 tackles (18 for a loss) and five sacks at outside linebacker for the Warriors. On offense, Martini ran for 1,968 yards and 21 TDs on 167 carries, and also had four TD receptions and passed for two scores.
Joe Nicholson, Wantagh, senior
Nicholson tallied 93 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, a caused fumble and two fumble recoveries for the Warriors.
Cris Peralta, Brentwood, senior
Considered the top linebacker out of Suffolk County, Peralta finished with 75 tackles (seven for a loss) and two fumble recoveries for Brentwood.
Lukas Rinaldi, New Hyde Park, senior
Rinaldi capped his 2025 season with eight tackles for a loss and three sacks. On offense, he rushed for 988 yards and 12 TDs.
Chase Solliday, Bethpage, senior
Solliday recorded four tackles for a loss and an interception as part of a strong Golden Eagles’ defense. Also, a tailback, the senior compiled 1,398 rushing yards and 17 scores.
