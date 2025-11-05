Meet Isaiah Smith: The Star Running Back Who Puts Faith and School Before Football
Christ the King High School Class of 2027 running back Isaiah Smith continues to break through tackles every week, but the one thing that sets him apart from others is how much he prides himself on being a student before anything else.
For Isaiah, it all comes down to principles and his faith.
He prides himself on leading by example and hopes others will follow in his footsteps, because in his eyes, that's what being a true leader is, on and off the field.
So far this season, the 6'3" running back has rushed for 1,184 yards and 20 touchdowns.
The standout back will have a chance to add to those stats on Saturday when Christ the King takes on Kennedy Catholic in the opening round of the NYCHSFL AA-2 playoffs.
That game is a rematch of the two teams' October 3 thriller, which CTK won 40-37 behind Smith's 267 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
Q&A: Christ the King Star Isaiah Smith on Faith, Football, and Leading by Example
Myckena Guerrero: Every time you step onto the field, you have this presence about you, and you can tell you eat, breathe and sleep this game. Where did this whole football journey begin for you?
Isaiah Smith: Well, it all started when I was born. I saw my older brother play, and when I was at the age of five, I fell in love with the game.
MG: Your favorite verse, Isaiah 40:31, talks about renewing strength through hope in the Lord. How does that scripture show up in your mindset before, during, or after a game?
IS: That scripture especially helps me because I feel like if I give the Lord my hope and my belief, the Lord himself will bless me with the strength and courage to go out on the field and perform.
MG: When you break through tackles or push through exhaustion, do you ever feel that extra strength comes from something greater than yourself?
IS: Yes, totally. When I’m past exhaustion, I know I have to dig deeper than what I know I have in me, and the fear of failing is what gives me that extra strength and power to continue to push forward.
MG: As one of the leaders on your team, how do you balance being vocal and leading by example? You’re known for running with both power and purpose. How do you connect that physical strength on and off the field?
IS: Being a leader on the team is hard. You have the most important job on and off the field. Your teammates feed off your energy, so if you’re down with no energy, they are going to be down with no energy, and being vocal plays a huge part.
Getting your brothers hyped, getting their blood flowing, leading them by example is what it's all about and what fuels me because being able to notice when my teammates' faces are down and they’re starting to lose hope.
Me being vocal and motivating them pushes them to know that it’s okay to make mistakes and have that next play mentality, so we can go out on the field and execute.
MG: What do you want coaches and recruiters to know about, and what you can bring to their program?
IS: I would want them to know that I’m a hard worker, and I give 110 percent, and I’ll go to war for the team I’m on.
I’m also very coachable and can take constructive criticism and use that to improve my craft. And the last thing is, I’m a student before I’m an athlete. My grades are way more important because if I don’t have good grades, there’s no plan B.
MG: What kind of legacy do you want to leave behind when all is said and done?
IS: The legacy I want to leave behind is a memorable legacy. I want people to know the effort I put in and the time and all the sacrifices I’ve made to make the legacy I’ve left behind.