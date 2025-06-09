Minisink Valley Softball Coach Bruce Guyette Cleared of Title IX Claims, DASA Investigation Ongoing
Minisink Valley varsity softball coach Bruce Guyette was cleared of any Title IX claims, but the school district’s investigation still rolls on, according to a report.
Cleared of Title IX Allegation
Guyette is currently on an indefinite suspension. A Mid-Hudson News report stated that Guyette was removed as coach when a parent to two of the coach’s players filed a complaint after Guyette high-fived one of the parent’s daughters following a May 7 win over Warwick and inadvertently grazed her backside with his hand.
What Prompted the Complaint?
A Minisink Valley spokesperson confirmed to the Mid-Hudson News that the alleged complaint “did not rise to the level of Title IX and the DASA investigation continues.”
DASA Investigation Still Unresolved
It is unclear what the Minisink Valley School District is reviewing in the Dignity for All Students Act (DASA) investigation or how long the investigation will last. However, according to sources, the DASA investigation stems from complaints by the parent and his family.
Despite the suspension, Guyette has received overwhelming support. He is also highly touted as a mentor and a positive impact for the school’s softball program.
A Storied Career Under Scrutiny
Guyette, the second-winningest softball coach in New York State history with 647 victories, has led Minisink Valley to 13 Section IX titles.
Supporters have told the Mid-Hudson News that the parent who filed the complaint has “an ax to grind” and is a “loose cannon” who dislikes Guyette.
According to sources within the Mid-Hudson News report, following Minisink Valley’s matchup versus Warwick on May 7, the parent went on an “expletive-laden tirade” in front of many players and parents. The parent confronted Guyette and yelled at him for almost a minute, but the coach did not respond.
Strong Support from the Softball Community
Amy Smith, who played for Guyette from 1991-95, said to the Mid-Hudson News: “I’m glad that the burden has been taken off of Coach Guyette’s heart. It was an accidental incident, and the public knows that this was premeditated by the parent.”
The Path Forward Remains Uncertain
Guyette returning to coach Minisink Valley remains to be seen. Due to the district’s ongoing DASA investigation, Guyette declined to comment.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App