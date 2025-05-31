Minisink Valley Softball Coach Suspended After High-Five Incident, Community Pushes Back
Bruce Guyette is currently in an indefinite suspension, but supporters are speaking out on behalf of the longtime Minisink Valley varsity softball coach.
According to a report from the Mid-Hudson News, Guyette was suspended when Kyle Smith – a father to one of the coach’s players – filed a complaint after Guyette high-fived Smith’s daughter following a May 7 win over Warwick and inadvertently grazed her backside with his hand.
The Minisink Valley School District provided a statement on May 8 regarding Guyette:
“Late last evening, we became aware of allegations involving the varsity softball team head coach. When we became aware of these allegations, we immediately began an investigation.
“Please know the coach will not attend team practices or games for the duration of our investigation.
“It’s important to stress this: Due to very strict FERPA guidelines, the district legally cannot and will not discuss any aspect of this investigation, which continues.
“However, we want to assure all of you that this matter is being taken seriously, and we are actively, thoughtfully and judiciously addressing this. This is true for any investigation the district undertakes for any reason involving staff or students.
“We also want to remind everyone that thorough investigations take time. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and allowing us the time to do the necessary work.”
Despite this, a handful of community members are speaking out against the suspension.
Guyette, who has 647 career coaching wins and has led Minisink Valley to 13 Section IX titles, is highly touted as a mentor and a positive impact for his team.
Supporters told the Mid-Hudson News that Smith has “an ax to grind” with Guyette.
“Kyle (Smith) cornered me three- or four-times last year and asked me what I thought of Bruce,” Rob Ketcham, who had three daughters play softball for Guyette, told Mid-Hudson News. “I like Bruce as a coach. Is he tough? Yes. But I have a lot of respect for Coach Guyette and admire him. He was my math teacher in school. Kyle is a loose cannon. He had an agenda and wanted a new coach, and this is how he went about doing it.”
According to sources within the Mid-Hudson News report, following Minisink Valley’s matchup versus Warwick, Smith went on an “expletive-laden tirade” in front of many players and parents. Smith then confronted Guyette and yelled at him for almost a minute, but Guyette did not respond.
Smith declined a request for comment from the Mid-Hudson News on Wednesday, noting that he is waiting until Minisink Valley’s investigation concludes.
Guyette also declined to comment on Wednesday. A Minisink Valley spokesperson noted that the investigation is ongoing.
The Warriors, currently 16-2 on the season and the top seed in the Class AA tournament, are competing in the sectional final on Saturday at 1 p.m. Minisink Valley beat Warwick, 3-2, in extra innings on Thursday in the semifinal round.
Mid-Hudson News’ full report on Guyette can be viewed here.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App