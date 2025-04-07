NCAA Frozen Four: New York natives competing for college hockey championship
The NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament enters the Frozen Four on Thursday, with the national championship game slated for Saturday.
A handful of former high school-level ice hockey players from New York State are still playing in the tournament with their respective teams.
Below is a list of players still playing in the tourney as it winds down toward the championship game. See which former New York boys ice hockey players will appear in the Frozen Four:
Gavin McCarthy, Boston University
Defenseman, 6-2, Junior
McCarthy was born in Troy but grew up in Clarence – a suburb in Buffalo. He played for the Buffalo Jr. Sabres throughout high school and moved on to play Muskegon Lumberjacks in Tier One of the United States Hockey League (USHL).
After being drafted by the Sabres in the third round of the 2023 NHL Draft, McCarthy opted to play hockey at Division I’s Boston University.
McCarthy has three goals – including a game winner during the regular season – and 13 assists in 37 games for the Terriers.
His brother, Case McCarthy, also played for Boston University. Case was drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the 2019 NHL Draft and currently plays in the New York Rangers organization.
Jack Gorton, Boston University
Forward, 6-3, Sophomore
New York City
Gorton was born in Granite Springs and raised just outside of New York City. He went on to play for the Victoria Grizzlies of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL).
In two seasons with the Grizzlies, Gorton compiled 45 points (26 goals, 47 assists).
Gorton’s father, Jeff, is the executive vice president of hockey operations for the Montreal Canadiens.
Danny Dzhaniyev, Penn State
Forward, 5-5, Senior
Xavier High School
A native of Brooklyn, Dzhaniyev split time between the Xavier ice boys hockey team and the New Jersey Junior Titans in high school.
Dzhaniyev also played for the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL, and competed for the U.S. National Team Development Program.
In 39 games for the Nittany Lions this season, Dzhaniyev has 12 goals and 19 assists.
Dylan Lugris, Penn State
Forward, 6-2, Senior
Nichols School (Buffalo)
Lugris, a Buffalo native, played for Nichols School from 2016 to 2020. In four seasons with the Vikings, Lugris was a captain and compiled 96 goals and 110 assists.
The senior went to play for the Jersey Hitmen of the United States Premier Hockey League’s National Collegiate Development Conference. Lugris racked up 31 goals and 50 assists in two seasons with the Hitmen.
Lugris has four goals and eight assists in 33 games for the Nittany Lions so far this season.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App