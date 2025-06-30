Q&A with Kennedy Ring, Gatorade New York Girls Soccer Player of the Year
Kennedy Ring first picked up soccer she was four years old and she’s been playing ever since.
She was a midfielder for the Columbia varsity girls soccer from eighth grade to her senior year – including two seasons with her sister Kaiden.
Ring is set to continue her career with the Penn State women’s soccer program. She also recently competed with the U.S. U-20 women’s national team at the CONCACAF championship tournament in Costa Rica.
Ring concluded her time at Columbia with a total of 50 goals and 32 assists. She was named the Class AA state girls soccer player of the year, and received another United Soccer Coaches High School All-American selection.
She recently added another accolade: The 2024-25 Gatorade New York girls soccer player of the year.
Ring and the Blue Devils went 19-1 and reached the Class AA state championship game in 2024.
We spoke with Ring about her time with Columbia, being recognized as a Gatorade POY, continuing her career at Penn State and more.
Q: How did it feel to be named the Gatorade New York Player of the Year for girls soccer?
A: “It’s so crazy and so incredible. It’s such a great honor, and I’m so thankful for all of it.”
Q: Looking back at your soccer career and when you started playing the sport, did you ever think you would get an honor like this one?
A: “No. It goes to show that with hard work and determination, everything will work out. I was thinking five years ago I was an eighth grader playing with my sister (Kaiden) on the same team. Now, here I am.”
Q: What was it like being on the same team with your sister for a couple of seasons?
A: “She was a junior when I was an eighth grader, and I got another year with her when she was a senior. It was awesome. I started playing soccer because of her. I’ve always looked up to my sister, especially when it comes to soccer. Being able to play with her was great. There was always that sister connection on the field, so it was awesome.”
Q: Talk about your time with Columbia and the moments you cherish the most?
A: “Columbia, in general, has such a great atmosphere. Our team had such a special bond that they became my best friends. From eighth to 12th grade, it was great to play with them. We pushed each other during training and practices, and we were always there for each other during games.”
Q: When it came time to pick a college to continue your soccer career, what made you choose Penn State?
A: “The coaching staff was a huge part of it. I think they’re the best in the country. On and off the field, they’re just great humans overall. The program, school and just everything...when you go on these visits you feel like it’s home – and (Penn State) feels like home.”
Q: What’s it been like competing with the U.S. U-20 women’s national team so far?
A: “It’s been so amazing. I still can’t even process all of it. Even though we came up short in the CONCACAF Tournament, it’s still such an incredible experience playing with some of the best girls in the country. My family was there cheering me on and all of the support was incredible.”
Q: What’s it been like competing with some of the best that the country has to offer for girls soccer?
A: “It’s awesome because we all connect so well. It’s a combination of talent and just being great humans. It makes it fun.”
