High School

New York football: East High School announces 2025 schedule

The Eagles compiled a 6-3 record in 2024

Kevin L. Smith

Marquel Slaughter/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

East High School varsity football, a Section V Class A squad in Rochester, New York, announced its schedule for the 2025 season.

The Eagles compiled a 6-3 record in 2024, falling short of a Class A sectional title after winning one in 2023.

East’s 2024 season ended when they lost to Brockport in the Class A opener. The Eagles beat the Blue Devils during the regular season.

The Eagles will have their rematch against the Blue Devils on Sept. 12 this year. Another key matchup will be against rival Monroe on Sept. 27.

East’s full 2025 schedule

Aug. 28 – at Victor

Sept. 5 – at Eastridge

Sept. 12 – vs. Brockport

Sept. 19 – vs. Wilson

Sept. 27 – at Monroe

Oct. 3 – vs. Honeoye Falls-Lima

Oct. 10 – at Batavia

Oct. 17 – vs. Canandaigua

feed

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

Home/New York