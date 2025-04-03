New York football: East High School announces 2025 schedule
East High School varsity football, a Section V Class A squad in Rochester, New York, announced its schedule for the 2025 season.
The Eagles compiled a 6-3 record in 2024, falling short of a Class A sectional title after winning one in 2023.
East’s 2024 season ended when they lost to Brockport in the Class A opener. The Eagles beat the Blue Devils during the regular season.
The Eagles will have their rematch against the Blue Devils on Sept. 12 this year. Another key matchup will be against rival Monroe on Sept. 27.
East’s full 2025 schedule
Aug. 28 – at Victor
Sept. 5 – at Eastridge
Sept. 12 – vs. Brockport
Sept. 19 – vs. Wilson
Sept. 27 – at Monroe
Oct. 3 – vs. Honeoye Falls-Lima
Oct. 10 – at Batavia
Oct. 17 – vs. Canandaigua
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App