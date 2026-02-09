High School

New York High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings – Feb. 9, 2026

Two new teams crack into this week’s rankings out of the Empire State

Kevin L. Smith

Corning's Kyler Stevenson (5) goes up for a layup during a 92-53 win over Horseheads in a STAC West boys basketball game on Jan. 9.
The 2025-26 high school boys basketball season inches closer to the postseason.

High School on SI’s sixth New York boys hoops rankings of the season are here:

1. Archbishop Stepinac (19-4)

The Crusaders grabbed three more victories. Stepinac faces Christ the King on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 1

2. Westhill (18-0)

The Wolf Pack added two more victories in their undefeated run. Westhill faced Liverpool on Monday.

Previous rank: 2

3. CBA Albany (16-0)

The Brothers collected two more victories. CBA goes up against Niskayuna on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 3

4. Eagle Academy (Brooklyn) (20-3)

The Eagles beat Boys & Girls twice last week. Eagle Academy will compete in the PSAL playoffs on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 4

5. Fairport (16-0)

The Red Raiders recently grabbed two more victories. Fairport hosts Brighton on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 5

6. Eagle Academy (Bronx) (21-4)

The Eagles are the top seed in the PSAL Bronx Borough Tournament. Their first game is in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 7

7. Penfield (14-1)

The Patriots host Churchville-Chili on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 8

8. St. John’s Prep (18-3)

The Red Storm beat Salesian and Moore Catholic last week. St. John’s will face Fordham Prep on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 10

9. Nazareth (19-6)

The Kingsmen recorded three victories, including one over St. Francis Prep on Sunday. Nazareth will now prepare for the postseason.

Previous rank: 11

10. St. Francis Prep (18-4)

The Terriers defeated Holy Cross, but fell to Nazareth. St. Francis goes up against Monsignor Scanlan on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 6

11. Holy Trinity (18-3)

The Titans will host St. Mary’s on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 9

12. Nottingham (15-2)

The Bulldogs collected three wins to extend their streak to seven games. Nottingham takes on Syracuse ITC Wednesday evening.

Previous rank: 12

13. Seton Catholic (16-1)

The Saints cruised to victories over Windsor and Chenango Valley. SCC faces Elmira on Saturday.

Previous rank: 13

14. Jefferson (16-8)

The Orange Wave is the third seed in the PSAL Brooklyn Borough playoffs and set to compete in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 15

15. Smithtown West (19-1)

The Bulls will be the top seed in the Section XI Class AA playoffs.

Previous rank: 16

16. Pittsford Sutherland (15-0)

The Knights faced Webster Thomas on Monday.

Previous rank: 17

17. Tappan Zee (15-2)

The Dutchmen lost to Clarkstown North, but bounced back with a win over Westlake. Tappan Zee hosted Harrison on Monday.

Previous rank: 14

18. Cardinal Hayes (16-7)

The Cardinals have gone 4-1 in the last week. Cardinal Hayes is set to move onto the CHSAA playoffs.

Previous rank: 18

19. Corning (17-0)

The Hawks collected three wins in the previous week. Corning hosts Wellsville on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 19

20. Cooperstown (18-0)

The Hawkeyes cruised to a couple of wins. Cooperstown faces Sauquoit Valley on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 21

21. Christ the King (15-8)

The Royals host Archbishop Stepinac on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 22

22. Chaminade (16-6)

The Flyers lost to Holy Trinity, but turned things around with a win over St. Anthony’s. Chaminade hosts St. Dominic on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 20

23. Suffern (17-1)

The Mounties tallied three more wins in the last week. 

Previous rank: 25

24. South Bronx Prep (22-2)

The Cougars are the third seed in the PSAL Bronx Borough bracket. SBP will compete in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Previous rank: None

25. Pittsford Mendon (14-1)

The Vikings hosted Eastridge on Monday.

Previous rank: None

Dropped out: Yorktown (15-1), Edison (18-2).

