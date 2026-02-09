New York High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings – Feb. 9, 2026
The 2025-26 high school boys basketball season inches closer to the postseason.
High School on SI’s sixth New York boys hoops rankings of the season are here:
1. Archbishop Stepinac (19-4)
The Crusaders grabbed three more victories. Stepinac faces Christ the King on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 1
2. Westhill (18-0)
The Wolf Pack added two more victories in their undefeated run. Westhill faced Liverpool on Monday.
Previous rank: 2
3. CBA Albany (16-0)
The Brothers collected two more victories. CBA goes up against Niskayuna on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 3
4. Eagle Academy (Brooklyn) (20-3)
The Eagles beat Boys & Girls twice last week. Eagle Academy will compete in the PSAL playoffs on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 4
5. Fairport (16-0)
The Red Raiders recently grabbed two more victories. Fairport hosts Brighton on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 5
6. Eagle Academy (Bronx) (21-4)
The Eagles are the top seed in the PSAL Bronx Borough Tournament. Their first game is in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 7
7. Penfield (14-1)
The Patriots host Churchville-Chili on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 8
8. St. John’s Prep (18-3)
The Red Storm beat Salesian and Moore Catholic last week. St. John’s will face Fordham Prep on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 10
9. Nazareth (19-6)
The Kingsmen recorded three victories, including one over St. Francis Prep on Sunday. Nazareth will now prepare for the postseason.
Previous rank: 11
10. St. Francis Prep (18-4)
The Terriers defeated Holy Cross, but fell to Nazareth. St. Francis goes up against Monsignor Scanlan on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 6
11. Holy Trinity (18-3)
The Titans will host St. Mary’s on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 9
12. Nottingham (15-2)
The Bulldogs collected three wins to extend their streak to seven games. Nottingham takes on Syracuse ITC Wednesday evening.
Previous rank: 12
13. Seton Catholic (16-1)
The Saints cruised to victories over Windsor and Chenango Valley. SCC faces Elmira on Saturday.
Previous rank: 13
14. Jefferson (16-8)
The Orange Wave is the third seed in the PSAL Brooklyn Borough playoffs and set to compete in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 15
15. Smithtown West (19-1)
The Bulls will be the top seed in the Section XI Class AA playoffs.
Previous rank: 16
16. Pittsford Sutherland (15-0)
The Knights faced Webster Thomas on Monday.
Previous rank: 17
17. Tappan Zee (15-2)
The Dutchmen lost to Clarkstown North, but bounced back with a win over Westlake. Tappan Zee hosted Harrison on Monday.
Previous rank: 14
18. Cardinal Hayes (16-7)
The Cardinals have gone 4-1 in the last week. Cardinal Hayes is set to move onto the CHSAA playoffs.
Previous rank: 18
19. Corning (17-0)
The Hawks collected three wins in the previous week. Corning hosts Wellsville on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 19
20. Cooperstown (18-0)
The Hawkeyes cruised to a couple of wins. Cooperstown faces Sauquoit Valley on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 21
21. Christ the King (15-8)
The Royals host Archbishop Stepinac on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 22
22. Chaminade (16-6)
The Flyers lost to Holy Trinity, but turned things around with a win over St. Anthony’s. Chaminade hosts St. Dominic on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 20
23. Suffern (17-1)
The Mounties tallied three more wins in the last week.
Previous rank: 25
24. South Bronx Prep (22-2)
The Cougars are the third seed in the PSAL Bronx Borough bracket. SBP will compete in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Previous rank: None
25. Pittsford Mendon (14-1)
The Vikings hosted Eastridge on Monday.
Previous rank: None
—
Dropped out: Yorktown (15-1), Edison (18-2).
