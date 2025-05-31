New York high school football: Erasmus Hall releases 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Empire State and High School On SI New York will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Erasmus Hall Dutchmen announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Dutchmen will play eight regular season games, including contests against Abraham Lincoln and Tottenville.
Among other teams on the Dutchmen schedule are Curtis, DeWitt Clinton, Eagle Academy II, John F. Kennedy, New Dorp and on the road against Susan Wagner.
Below is the Dutchmen 2025 regular season schedule, with official dates and game times to be announced.
2025 ERASMUS HALL DUTCHMEN FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Week 1: vs. John F. Kennedy
Week 2: at New Dorp
Week 3: at Tottenville
Week 4: vs. Eagle Academy II
Week 5: at DeWitt Clinton
Week 6: vs. Curtis
Week 7: at Susan Wagner
Week 8: vs. Abraham Lincoln
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi