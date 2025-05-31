High School

New York high school football: Erasmus Hall releases 2025 schedule

The Dutchmen have eight games scheduled including notable ones against Abraham Lincoln and Tottenville

Andy Villamarzo

generic football
generic football /

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Empire State and High School On SI New York will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Erasmus Hall Dutchmen announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Dutchmen will play eight regular season games, including contests against Abraham Lincoln and Tottenville.

Among other teams on the Dutchmen schedule are Curtis, DeWitt Clinton, Eagle Academy II, John F. Kennedy, New Dorp and on the road against Susan Wagner.

Below is the Dutchmen 2025 regular season schedule, with official dates and game times to be announced. 

2025 ERASMUS HALL DUTCHMEN FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Week 1: vs. John F. Kennedy

Week 2: at New Dorp

Week 3: at Tottenville

Week 4: vs. Eagle Academy II

Week 5: at DeWitt Clinton

Week 6: vs. Curtis

Week 7: at Susan Wagner

Week 8: vs. Abraham Lincoln

More From High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/New York