New York high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, matchups, game times
Playoff time has arrived in New York high school football.
The postseason officially kicks off this Friday as all classifications throughout the Empire State start playing playoff football on Friday, Nov. 15.
>>New York high school football playoff brackets<<
Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 New York state football playoffs.
New York high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the New York high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times:
DIVISION I
DIVISION II
DIVISION III
DIVISION IV
MARTIN CLASS A
DIVISION AA-1
DIVISION AA-2
DIVISION AAA
PSAL A
PSAL AA
PSAL AAA
PSAL AAAA
CLASS C
CLASS D
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi