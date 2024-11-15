High School

New York high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 New York high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times

Iona Prep football beat Chaminade 28-7 at Iona Prep Oct. 25, 2024.
Iona Prep football beat Chaminade 28-7 at Iona Prep Oct. 25, 2024. / Peter Carr/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Playoff time has arrived in New York high school football.

The postseason officially kicks off this Friday as all classifications throughout the Empire State start playing playoff football on Friday, Nov. 15.

>>New York high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 New York state football playoffs.

New York high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the New York high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times:

DIVISION I

DIVISION II

DIVISION III

DIVISION IV

MARTIN CLASS A

DIVISION AA-1

DIVISION AA-2

DIVISION AAA

PSAL A

PSAL AA

PSAL AAA

PSAL AAAA

CLASS C

CLASS D

Published
Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

