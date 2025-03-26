New York high school football: Silver Creek releases 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Empire State and High School On SI New York will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Silver Creek Black Knights announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Black Knights will play eight games, including contests against Medina and Newfane.
Among other teams on the schedule are Allegany Limestone, Gowanda/PV, Catt/Little Valley, Frank/Eville, Randolph and on the road against Wilson.
Below is the Black Knights' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 SILVER CREEK BLACK KNIGHTS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sep. 5: vs. Medina
Sep. 12: at Gowanda/PV
Sep. 19: vs. Randolph
Sep. 26: at Wilson
Oct. 3: vs. Newfane
Oct. 10: vs. Catt/Little Valley
Oct. 17: at Allegany Limestone
Oct. 23: at Frank/Eville
The Whitesboro football team, a Section III powerhouse program for the past few seasons, recently revealed its schedule for the 2025 season.
The Warriors will scrimmage against Cicero-North Syracuse on Aug. 30. The Northstars are last season’s Class AA sectional finalist.
Whitesboro’s regular-season opener is versus Christian Brothers Academy, the two-time reigning New York State Class AA champions, on Sept. 5.
The rest of the regular-season slate will pit the Warriors against Class A sectional foes.
Whitesboro is coming off a 2024 campaign where they went 13-1 and finished as the Class A state runner-up. It was the second-straight season that the Warriors fell short in the state title game.
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi