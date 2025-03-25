New York high school football: Southwestern releases 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Empire State and High School On SI New York will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Southwestern Trojans announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Trojans will play eight games, including contests against Cleveland-Hill and Salamanca.
Among other teams on the schedule are Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton, Cassadaga Valley/Maple Grove/Falconer and on the road against Fredonia.
Below is the Trojans' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 SOUTHWESTERN TROJANS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sep. 6: at Cleveland-Hill
Sep. 12: at Fredonia
Sep. 18: vs. Portville
Sep. 26: vs. Springville
Oct. 3: at Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton
Oct. 10: at Salamanca
Oct. 17: vs. CSP
Oct. 24: vs. Cassadaga Valley/Maple Grove/Falconer
The Whitesboro football team, a Section III powerhouse program for the past few seasons, recently revealed its schedule for the 2025 season.
The Warriors will scrimmage against Cicero-North Syracuse on Aug. 30. The Northstars are last season’s Class AA sectional finalist.
Whitesboro’s regular-season opener is versus Christian Brothers Academy, the two-time reigning New York State Class AA champions, on Sept. 5.
The rest of the regular-season slate will pit the Warriors against Class A sectional foes.
Whitesboro is coming off a 2024 campaign where they went 13-1 and finished as the Class A state runner-up. It was the second-straight season that the Warriors fell short in the state title game.
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi