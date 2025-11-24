High School

New York High School Football State Rankings: Playoff Edition (Nov. 24, 2025)

Rankings out of the Empire State go from 15 to 10

Kevin L. Smith

Iona Prep defeated Monsignor Farrell, 42-20, in the NYCHSFL AAA title game over the weekend.
The rankings have shrunk as New York high school football continues to trek through the postseason.

Here is High School on SI’s top-10 playoff edition rankings out of the Empire State:

1. CBA Syracuse (11-0)

The Brothers topped Section IV’s Elmira, 42-7, in the New York State Class AA regional final over the weekend. CBA goes up against Bennett in the state semifinals on Saturday.

Previous rank: 1

2. Iona Prep (10-1)

The Gaels recorded a 42-20 win over Monsignor Farrell to capture the NYCHSFL AAA title. Iona will face St. Francis in the New York State Catholic championship game on Saturday.

Previous rank: 3

3. Garden City (11-0)

The top-seeded Trojans beat Long Beach, 27-12, over the weekend to hoist the Division II trophy. Garden City goes up against East Islip in the Long Island Class II championship game on Saturday.

Previous rank: 4

4. Rye (12-0)

The Garnets knocked off Section IX’s Minisink Valley, 42-14, in the Class A state regional final. Rye takes on Cornwall Central in the state semis this weekend.

Previous rank: 5

5. St. Francis (10-1)

The Red Raiders edged Canisius, 41-34, in the MMHSAA championship game on Saturday. St. Francis goes up against Iona Prep in the NYS Catholic final this weekend.

Previous rank: 6

6. Tottenville (12-0)

The Pirates beat Lincoln, 41-13, in the PSAL 4A semifinals over the weekend. Tottenville faces Erasmus Hall in the championship game on Sunday.

Previous rank: 7

7. Erasmus Hall (9-2)

The Dutchmen won 42-27 over Curtis in the PSAL 4A semifinals. Erasmus Hall goes up against Tottenville in the championship game.

Previous rank: 8

8. Sayville (11-0)

The top-seeded Golden Flashes knocked off Smithtown West, 34-7, in the Suffolk County Conference III final. Sayville faces Wantagh in the Long Island Class III championship.

Previous rank: 9

9. Massapequa (11-0)

The top-seeded Chiefs defeated Oceanside, 55-18, in the Nassau County Conference I final. Massapequa takes on Ward Melville in the Long Island Class I title game.

Previous rank: 10

10. Monroe (10-0)

The Red Jackets beat Lackawanna, 40-14, in the Class B regional final. Monroe faces Owego in the New York State Class B semifinals.

Previous rank: 12

Published
KEVIN L. SMITH

