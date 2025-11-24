New York High School Football State Rankings: Playoff Edition (Nov. 24, 2025)
The rankings have shrunk as New York high school football continues to trek through the postseason.
Here is High School on SI’s top-10 playoff edition rankings out of the Empire State:
1. CBA Syracuse (11-0)
The Brothers topped Section IV’s Elmira, 42-7, in the New York State Class AA regional final over the weekend. CBA goes up against Bennett in the state semifinals on Saturday.
Previous rank: 1
2. Iona Prep (10-1)
The Gaels recorded a 42-20 win over Monsignor Farrell to capture the NYCHSFL AAA title. Iona will face St. Francis in the New York State Catholic championship game on Saturday.
Previous rank: 3
3. Garden City (11-0)
The top-seeded Trojans beat Long Beach, 27-12, over the weekend to hoist the Division II trophy. Garden City goes up against East Islip in the Long Island Class II championship game on Saturday.
Previous rank: 4
4. Rye (12-0)
The Garnets knocked off Section IX’s Minisink Valley, 42-14, in the Class A state regional final. Rye takes on Cornwall Central in the state semis this weekend.
Previous rank: 5
5. St. Francis (10-1)
The Red Raiders edged Canisius, 41-34, in the MMHSAA championship game on Saturday. St. Francis goes up against Iona Prep in the NYS Catholic final this weekend.
Previous rank: 6
6. Tottenville (12-0)
The Pirates beat Lincoln, 41-13, in the PSAL 4A semifinals over the weekend. Tottenville faces Erasmus Hall in the championship game on Sunday.
Previous rank: 7
7. Erasmus Hall (9-2)
The Dutchmen won 42-27 over Curtis in the PSAL 4A semifinals. Erasmus Hall goes up against Tottenville in the championship game.
Previous rank: 8
8. Sayville (11-0)
The top-seeded Golden Flashes knocked off Smithtown West, 34-7, in the Suffolk County Conference III final. Sayville faces Wantagh in the Long Island Class III championship.
Previous rank: 9
9. Massapequa (11-0)
The top-seeded Chiefs defeated Oceanside, 55-18, in the Nassau County Conference I final. Massapequa takes on Ward Melville in the Long Island Class I title game.
Previous rank: 10
10. Monroe (10-0)
The Red Jackets beat Lackawanna, 40-14, in the Class B regional final. Monroe faces Owego in the New York State Class B semifinals.
Previous rank: 12
