San Francisco Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 10, 2026
There are 52 games scheduled across the San Francisco metro area on Tuesday, February 10. You can follow every game live on our San Francisco Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of California's top-ranked teams as Archbishop Riordan takes on Archbishop Mitty and St. Ignatius hosts St. Francis.
Menlo School vs. Eastside College Prep – 5:00 PM
King's Academy vs. Pinewood – 5:30 PM
Mission vs. Lowell – 5:30 PM
KIPP SF College Prep vs. Balboa – 5:30 PM
Galileo vs. Wallenberg – 5:30 PM
Washington vs. Lincoln – 5:30 PM
Sacred Heart Prep vs. Harker – 6:00 PM
Aragon vs. Woodside – 6:00 PM
South San Francisco vs. San Mateo – 6:00 PM
Capuchino vs. Mills – 6:00 PM
Oceana vs. Hillsdale – 6:00 PM
Jefferson vs. Half Moon Bay – 6:00 PM
Golden Valley vs. Mira Monte – 6:30 PM
Upper Lake vs. Middletown – 6:30 PM
Kelseyville vs. Cloverdale – 6:30 PM
Fort Bragg vs. St. Helena – 6:30 PM
Amador Valley vs. Dougherty Valley – 7:00 PM
Monte Vista vs. De La Salle – 7:00 PM
Las Lomas vs. Clayton Valley Charter – 7:00 PM
James Logan vs. Newark Memorial – 7:00 PM
Overfelt vs. San Jose – 7:00 PM
Lower Lake vs. Clear Lake – 7:00 PM
Piedmont Hills vs. Prospect – 7:00 PM
Antioch vs. Deer Valley – 7:00 PM
Pajaro Valley vs. Trinity Christian – 7:00 PM
Lynbrook vs. Cupertino – 7:00 PM
Liberty vs. Pittsburg – 7:00 PM
Willow Glen vs. Christopher – 7:00 PM
Monta Vista vs. Milpitas – 7:00 PM
Santa Clara vs. Fremont – 7:00 PM
Heritage vs. Emerald – 7:00 PM
Gunn vs. Saratoga – 7:00 PM
Arroyo vs. Tennyson – 7:00 PM
Hayward vs. San Lorenzo – 7:00 PM
Encinal vs. Mt. Eden – 7:00 PM
Westmont vs. Evergreen Valley – 7:00 PM
Oak Grove vs. Ann Sobrato – 7:00 PM
Branham vs. Mt. Pleasant – 7:00 PM
James Lick vs. Hill – 7:00 PM
Live Oak vs. Leland – 7:00 PM
Leigh vs. Santa Teresa – 7:00 PM
Independence vs. Lincoln – 7:00 PM
Palma vs. Watsonville – 7:00 PM
Los Altos vs. MacDonald – 7:00 PM
Wilcox vs. Los Gatos – 7:00 PM
Mountain View vs. Homestead – 7:00 PM
Willits vs. Sonoma Academy – 7:30 PM
Gunderson vs. Del Mar – 7:30 PM
Archbishop Riordan vs. Archbishop Mitty – 7:30 PM
Saint Francis vs. St. Ignatius – 7:30 PM
Bellarmine College Prep vs. Serra – 7:30 PM
