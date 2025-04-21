High School

New York high school football: Tioga announces 2025 schedule

The Tigers went 7-4 in 2024

Kevin L. Smith

Drew Macumber from Tioga gets stopped just short of the goal line by Aidan Callanan from Stillwater / Jeff Miller / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Tioga Central varsity football squad recently announced its 2025 schedule.

The Tigers went 7-4 last season. Their 2024 campaign came to an end in the earlier round of the Section IV Class D playoffs.

Tioga’s 2025 slate includes a rematch against Delhi on Sept. 26 at 1:30 p.m. The Bulldogs beat the Tigers twice last year, including in the postseason.

The Tigers captured three-straight Class D state titles between 2021 and 2023.

Tioga’s full 2025 schedule

Aug. 30 – vs. Windsor (at Waverly High School)

Sept. 13 – at Deposit-Hancock

Sept. 20 – at Delhi

Sept. 26 – vs. Newark Valley

Oct. 3 – vs. Bainbridge-Guilford

Oct. 10 – at Groton

Oct. 17 – at Trumansburg

Oct. 24 – vs. Greene-Oxford

Oct. 31 – vs. SVEC

