New York high school football: Tioga announces 2025 schedule
The Tioga Central varsity football squad recently announced its 2025 schedule.
The Tigers went 7-4 last season. Their 2024 campaign came to an end in the earlier round of the Section IV Class D playoffs.
Tioga’s 2025 slate includes a rematch against Delhi on Sept. 26 at 1:30 p.m. The Bulldogs beat the Tigers twice last year, including in the postseason.
The Tigers captured three-straight Class D state titles between 2021 and 2023.
Tioga’s full 2025 schedule
Aug. 30 – vs. Windsor (at Waverly High School)
Sept. 13 – at Deposit-Hancock
Sept. 20 – at Delhi
Sept. 26 – vs. Newark Valley
Oct. 3 – vs. Bainbridge-Guilford
Oct. 10 – at Groton
Oct. 17 – at Trumansburg
Oct. 24 – vs. Greene-Oxford
Oct. 31 – vs. SVEC
More from High School On SI:
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App