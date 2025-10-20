New York High School Football Top 25 State Rankings — Oct. 20, 2025
New York high school football recently wrapped up the penultimate week of the 2025 regular season.
Here is High School on SI’s fifth week of rankings out of the Empire State:
1. CBA Syracuse (7-0)
The Brothers cruised to a 42-10 win over Liverpool in a battle of unbeatens. CBA faces Cicero-North Syracuse on Thursday.
Previous rank: 2
2. Monsignor Farrell (6-1)
The Lions stunned Iona Prep with a 28-21 victory. The team hosts St. Joseph By-The-Sea on Friday.
Previous rank: 3
3. Iona Prep (6-1)
The Gaels will look to shake off their loss to Monsignor Farrell with a road game against Kellenberg Memorial this weekend.
Previous rank: 1
4. Garden City (6-0)
The Trojans extended their win streak to 60 games over the weekend. Garden City faces Calhoun on Saturday.
Previous rank: 4
5. Rye (7-0)
The Garnets cruised to a 49-14 win over Nyack. Rye takes on Harrison this Saturday.
Previous rank: 5
6. Curtis (7-0)
The Warriors topped Kennedy by a 26-12 score over the weekend. Curtis faces Erasmus Hall on Saturday.
Previous rank: 6
7. Archbishop Stepinac (6-2)
The Crusaders beat Kellenberg Memorial, 21-7. Stepinac hosts St. Anthony’s on Saturday.
Previous rank: 7
8. Somers (5-2)
The Tuskers blanked Brewster, 33-0. Somers faces Lakeland on Friday.
Previous rank: 8
9. St. Francis (5-1)
The Red Raiders knocked off Bishop Timon-St. Jude, 56-32. St. Francis hosts McDowell on Friday.
Previous rank: 9
10. St. Anthony’s (4-4)
The Friars came away with a 33-19 victory over rival Chaminade. St. Anthony’s will go up against Cardinal Hayes on Friday.
Previous rank: 11
11. Chaminade (4-4)
The Flyers fell 33-9 to Iona Prep. Chaminade hosts St. Anthony’s on Saturday.
Previous rank: 10
12. Tottenville (7-0)
The Pirates topped Lincoln by a 43-20 score. Tottenville takes on Eagle Academy II this weekend.
Previous rank: 15
13. Sayville (6-0)
The Golden Flashes cruised to a 42-14 win over Westhampton Beach. Sayville hosts East Hampton-Bridgehampton-Pierson on Saturday.
Previous rank: 13
14. William Floyd (6-0)
The Colonials squeezed past Ward Melville for a 28-21 victory. On Saturday, William Floyd takes on Bay Shore.
Previous rank: 12
15. Erasmus Hall (4-2)
The Dutchmen beat DeWitt Clinton, 45-14, over the weekend. The team welcomes Curtis to its home turf at noon Saturday.
Previous rank: 16
16. Massapequa (6-0)
The Chiefs topped Farmingdale, 28-3. Massapequa hosts Syosset on Saturday.
Previous rank: 17
17. Canisius (4-3)
The Crusaders won 49-20 over St. Andrew’s (Ontario, Canada). Canisius faces Huron Heights, another Ontario-based squad, on Saturday.
Previous rank: 18
18. Ward Melville (5-1)
The Patriots will look to shake off a loss to William Floyd with a road game against Brentwood on Saturday.
Previous rank: 14
19. CBA Albany (5-2)
The Brothers took down Guilderland with a 42-7 victory. CBA hosts Albany HS on Friday.
Previous rank: 22
20. Port Jervis (7-0)
The Raiders continue to roll following a 48-14 win over Saugerties. Port Jervis faces Minisink Valley on Friday.
Previous rank: 23
21. Monroe (7-0)
The Red Jackets blanked Batavia, 50-0. Monroe takes on Bishop Timon-St. Jude this weekend.
Previous rank: 24
22. Liverpool (6-1)
The Legends suffered their first loss of the season to CBA Syracuse. Liverpool hosts West Genesee on Friday.
Previous rank: 19
23. Farmingdale (5-1)
The Dalers will look to put their loss to Massapequa in the rearview mirror with a road contest against Port Washington.
Previous rank: 21
24. Bennett (6-1)
The Tigers recorded a 36-7 victory over Lancaster. Bennett hosts Orchard Park on Friday.
Previous rank: None
25. Niskayuna (6-1)
The Silver Warriors overwhelmed Amsterdam with a 69-8 win. Niskayuna faces Columbia on Friday.
Previous rank: None
Dropped out: Cardinal Hayes (1-5), Bayport-Blue-Point (5-1).
