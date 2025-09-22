New York High School Football Top 25 State Rankings — Sept. 22, 2025
New York high school football is a few weeks into the season.
With that, here is High School on SI’s first state rankings of the 2025 campaign:
1. Iona Prep (3-0)
The Gaels cruised to a 34-0 victory over St. Joseph’s-By-The-Sea. Iona will now prepare for its clash against Cardinal Hayes on Saturday.
2. St. Anthony’s (2-2)
The Friars bounced back from a shutout loss to Don Bosco Prep by beating Kellenberg on Friday. St. Anthony’s hosts Monsignor Farrell this upcoming Friday.
3. Cardinal Hayes (1-1)
The Cardinals had a bye in week three. The team takes on Iona Prep this weekend.
4. CBA Syracuse (3-0)
The Brothers recorded a dominant 56-7 victory over West Genesee on Friday. CBA hosts Baldwinsville on Saturday.
5. Rye (3-0)
The Garnets remained undefeated following an impressive 35-7 win over Fox Lane. Rye hosts Clarkstown North on Friday.
6. Garden City (2-0)
The Trojans took care of their first two opponents. The team will host East Meadow on Saturday.
7. Monsignor Farrell (3-1)
Following a victory over St. Peter’s in convincing fashion, the Lions face a tough task against St. Anthony’s on Friday.
8. Chaminade (3-1)
The Flyers are soaring high after a thrilling 24-23, double-overtime win over Archbishop Stepinac. Chaminade’s previous two victories have been decided in OT. The team hosts St. Peter’s on Saturday.
9. Curtis (4-0)
The Warriors have been a force to be reckoned with — including a stout defensive effort in each of their games so far. Curtis heads to Port Richmond on Saturday for a noon contest against the Raiders.
10. Archbishop Stepinac (2-2)
The Crusaders will look to shake off a heartbreaking double-OT loss to Chaminade with a Friday matchup against St. Joseph-by-the-Sea.
11. Somers (1-2)
The Tuskers got into the win column after back-to-back losses to start the season. Somers hosts Mahopac on Friday.
12. Massapequa (2-0)
The Chiefs blanked Westbury, 49-0, on Saturday. The team hosts Hempstead this weekend.
13. St. Francis (2-1)
The Red Raiders fell to Catholic Memorial (Mass.) on Saturday. St. Francis faces Cathedral Prep of Erie (Pa.) this weekend.
14. Erasmus Hall (2-1)
After the Dutchmen’s season-opening loss to Easton Area (Pa.), they have not allowed a touchdown in their last two games. The team faces Tottenville on Friday.
15. William Floyd (2-0)
The Colonials started off their season with a OT win over Sachem North, then proceeded to shut out Brentwood.
16. Sayville (2-0)
The Golden Flashes’ offense kicked into high gear for a 56-35 victory over Islip on Saturday. Sayville will go up against Comsewogue on Friday.
17. Ward Melville (2-0)
Following a 49-14 win over Bay Shore, the Patriots face Walt Whitman on Friday.
18. Tottenville (4-0)
The Pirates are unbeaten and will look to continue those efforts against Erasmus Hall on Friday.
19. Canisius (1-2)
The Crusaders felt the sting of back-to-back road losses to two top-250 teams in the country. Canisius, however, is home on Saturday against St. Joseph’s Collegiate.
20. Farmingdale (2-0)
The Dalers are coming off a 64-57 barn burner against Oceanside over the weekend. The team hosts Herricks/Wheatley on Saturday.
21. Liverpool (3-0)
The Legends are off to a hot start, giving them consideration as a strong Section III Class AA squad this season. Liverpool hosts Fayetteville-Manlius on Friday.
22. Shenendehowa (3-0)
The Plainsmen are undefeated, including consecutive victories by one score. The team hosts Colonie on Friday.
23. CBA Albany (1-2)
The Brothers have had a tough start to their season but redeemed themselves with a recent victory over Saratoga Springs. CBA hosts Schenectady on Friday.
24. Port Jervis (3-0)
The Raiders have scored 48 or more points in the first three games of the season. They host Liberty on Friday.
25. Niskayuna (2-1)
The Silver Warriors bounced back from a week-two loss to Shenendehowa with a thrilling 31-27 walk-off win over Cicero-North Syracuse. Niskayuna hosts Bethlehem on Friday.
