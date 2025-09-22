High School

New York High School Football Top 25 State Rankings — Sept. 22, 2025

With a few weeks into the season, the first state rankings of the 2025 campaign are here

Kevin L. Smith

Quarterback Julian Guzman (15) runs the ball for Iona Prep in its season opener against Somers on Sept. 6.
Quarterback Julian Guzman (15) runs the ball for Iona Prep in its season opener against Somers on Sept. 6. / John Meore/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New York high school football is a few weeks into the season.

With that, here is High School on SI’s first state rankings of the 2025 campaign:

1. Iona Prep (3-0)

The Gaels cruised to a 34-0 victory over St. Joseph’s-By-The-Sea. Iona will now prepare for its clash against Cardinal Hayes on Saturday.

2. St. Anthony’s (2-2)

The Friars bounced back from a shutout loss to Don Bosco Prep by beating Kellenberg on Friday. St. Anthony’s hosts Monsignor Farrell this upcoming Friday.

3. Cardinal Hayes (1-1)

The Cardinals had a bye in week three. The team takes on Iona Prep this weekend.

4. CBA Syracuse (3-0)

The Brothers recorded a dominant 56-7 victory over West Genesee on Friday. CBA hosts Baldwinsville on Saturday.

5. Rye (3-0)

The Garnets remained undefeated following an impressive 35-7 win over Fox Lane. Rye hosts Clarkstown North on Friday.

6. Garden City (2-0)

The Trojans took care of their first two opponents. The team will host East Meadow on Saturday.

7. Monsignor Farrell (3-1)

Following a victory over St. Peter’s in convincing fashion, the Lions face a tough task against St. Anthony’s on Friday.

8. Chaminade (3-1)

The Flyers are soaring high after a thrilling 24-23, double-overtime win over Archbishop Stepinac. Chaminade’s previous two victories have been decided in OT. The team hosts St. Peter’s on Saturday.

9. Curtis (4-0)

The Warriors have been a force to be reckoned with — including a stout defensive effort in each of their games so far. Curtis heads to Port Richmond on Saturday for a noon contest against the Raiders.

10. Archbishop Stepinac (2-2)

The Crusaders will look to shake off a heartbreaking double-OT loss to Chaminade with a Friday matchup against St. Joseph-by-the-Sea.

11. Somers (1-2)

The Tuskers got into the win column after back-to-back losses to start the season. Somers hosts Mahopac on Friday.

12. Massapequa (2-0)

The Chiefs blanked Westbury, 49-0, on Saturday. The team hosts Hempstead this weekend.

13. St. Francis (2-1)

The Red Raiders fell to Catholic Memorial (Mass.) on Saturday. St. Francis faces Cathedral Prep of Erie (Pa.) this weekend.

14. Erasmus Hall (2-1)

After the Dutchmen’s season-opening loss to Easton Area (Pa.), they have not allowed a touchdown in their last two games. The team faces Tottenville on Friday.

15. William Floyd (2-0)

The Colonials started off their season with a OT win over Sachem North, then proceeded to shut out Brentwood. 

16. Sayville (2-0)

The Golden Flashes’ offense kicked into high gear for a 56-35 victory over Islip on Saturday. Sayville will go up against Comsewogue on Friday.

17. Ward Melville (2-0)

Following a 49-14 win over Bay Shore, the Patriots face Walt Whitman on Friday.

18. Tottenville (4-0)

The Pirates are unbeaten and will look to continue those efforts against Erasmus Hall on Friday.

19. Canisius (1-2)

The Crusaders felt the sting of back-to-back road losses to two top-250 teams in the country. Canisius, however, is home on Saturday against St. Joseph’s Collegiate.

20. Farmingdale (2-0)

The Dalers are coming off a 64-57 barn burner against Oceanside over the weekend. The team hosts Herricks/Wheatley on Saturday.

21. Liverpool (3-0)

The Legends are off to a hot start, giving them consideration as a strong Section III Class AA squad this season. Liverpool hosts Fayetteville-Manlius on Friday.

22. Shenendehowa (3-0)

The Plainsmen are undefeated, including consecutive victories by one score. The team hosts Colonie on Friday.

23. CBA Albany (1-2)

The Brothers have had a tough start to their season but redeemed themselves with a recent victory over Saratoga Springs. CBA hosts Schenectady on Friday.

24. Port Jervis (3-0)

The Raiders have scored 48 or more points in the first three games of the season. They host Liberty on Friday.

25. Niskayuna (2-1)

The Silver Warriors bounced back from a week-two loss to Shenendehowa with a thrilling 31-27 walk-off win over Cicero-North Syracuse. Niskayuna hosts Bethlehem on Friday.

Kevin L. Smith
