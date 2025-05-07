High School

New York natives selected in Premier Lacrosse League Draft

Six NYS high school players were selected in the 2025 PLL Draft

Kevin L. Smith

May 27, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; (photo converted to black and white) Notre Dame fighting Irish player holds gloves and lacrosse sticks before a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

A handful of New York natives were selected during the Premier Lacrosse League Draft on Tuesday.

See which players who used to play high school lacrosse in the state are going pro:

Andrew McAdorey, St. Anthony’s

PLL Team: California Redwoods

Round picked (# overall): 1st (2nd)

College: Duke

A native of Manorville, McAdorey was a USA Lacrosse Northeast and National Player of the Year in 2021. A two-way midfielder, he had 21 goals and 27 assists his senior campaign, and led the Friars to an 11-1 record and the CHSAA 3A title.

At Duke, McAdorey compiled 108 goals, 71 assists and four game-winning shots in his four-year career.

Brendan Lavelle, Rye

PLL Team: Utah Archers

Round picked (# overall): 1st (5th)

College: Penn

Lavelle – a solid defender – was a captain, USA Lacrosse All-American, and an all-state and all-section nod at Rye.

At Penn, Lavelle received numerous USA Lacrosse All-American and All-Ivy League selections.

Jack McDonald, South Side

PLL Team: Carolina Chaos

Round picked (# overall): 2nd (16th)

College: Maryland

A native of Rockville Centre, McDonald was an all-county selection and defensive MVP for the Cyclones in 2019. He recorded 45 ground balls and 33 caused turnovers as a junior.

McDonald is a graduate student at Maryland. His career as a midfielder for the Terrapins include 116 ground balls and 32 caused turnovers through 61 total games.

Emmet Carroll, Rye

PLL Team: Maryland Whipsnakes

Round picked (# overall): 3rd (20th)

College: Penn

Carroll was a goalkeeper, captain and All-American for the Garnets. He assisted in Rye capturing the Section I and New York regional titles in 2019.

At Penn, Carroll has tallied 606 saves and a .559 save percentage in 46 career games.

Hugh Kelleher, MacArthur

PLL Team: New York Atlas

Round picked (# overall): 4th (30th)

College: Cornell

Kelleher is a native of Wantagh. He was a three-time all-county selection and two-time team captain for the Generals.

At Cornell, his college career statistics include 90 goals, 29 assists and 64 ground balls. Kelleher, a midfielder, has also received a handful of All-Ivy League, USA Lacrosse and USILA All-American nods with the Big Red.

Bryce Ford, John Jay

PLL Team: Utah Archers

Round picked (# overall): 4th (32nd)

College: Maryland

A native of South Salem, Ford was a USILA All-American and all-state honoree for the Wolves.

Ford, who plays at the attack position, spent five years at Fairfield before transferring to Maryland. He started in 46 games for the Stags, compiling 102 goals, 60 assists, 87 ground balls and 22 caused turnovers.

He has 10 goals and five assists for the Terps so far this season.

Other notable players

  • Chris Kavanagh, a senior at the attack position for Notre Dame, was selected by the California Redwoods in the second round as the 10th overall pick. Kavanagh is a Rockville Centre native, but played lacrosse at Taft High School in Connecticut. He was an Under Armour All-American, Nike senior all-star and led the Big Red to the high school national championship title in 2021. With the Irish, Kavanagh has been honored with All-ACC selections, along with USILA and USA Lacrosse All-American nods.
  • Logan McNaney, graduate student and goalie at Maryland, is a Corning native but played at the Salisbury School in Connecticut. McNaney was picked 11th in the second round by the Denver Outlaws. In high school, McNaney recorded a 3.8 goals-against average and was named an Under Armour and USA Lacrosse All-American. He has a 57-11 record and 743 career saves so far for the Terps.

Kevin L. Smith
