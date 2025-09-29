High School

New York High School Football Top 25 State Rankings — Sept. 29, 2025

The list gets a shake-up in week two of the rankings

Kevin L. Smith

Senior quarterback Carson Miller (4) and the Rye Garnets are off to a 4-0 start this season.
Senior quarterback Carson Miller (4) and the Rye Garnets are off to a 4-0 start this season.

New York high school football wrapped up another week of the 2025 season.

Here is High School on SI’s second week of New York state rankings:

1. Iona Prep (4-0)

The Gaels were clicking on all cylinders in a 42-14 homecoming win over Cardinal Hayes on Saturday. Iona hits the road on Friday to face St. Anthony’s.

Previous rank: 1

2. CBA Syracuse (4-0)

The Brothers cruised to a 63-0 win over Baldwinsville over the weekend. CBA faces Utica Proctor on Saturday.

Previous rank: 4

3. Monsignor Farrell (4-1)

The Lions recorded a 21-20 statement win over St. Anthony’s on Friday, staving off a Friars comeback in the process. Monsignor Farrell will prepare for its home contest against Fordham Prep this weekend.

Previous rank: 7

4. Garden City (3-0)

The Trojans continue to be arguably the top Class A team in the state following a 42-0 victory over East Meadow. Garden City hosts MacArthur on Saturday.

Previous rank: 6

5. Rye (4-0)

The Garnets put together a convincing 42-28 win against Clarkstown North over the weekend. Rye hosts Yorktown on Saturday.

Previous rank: 5

6. St. Anthony’s (2-3)

The Friars will look to bounce back from their loss to Monsignor Farrell with a home contest against Iona Prep on Friday.

Previous rank: 2

7. Curtis (5-0)

The Warriors pulled off a big 41-7 victory over Port Richmond over the weekend. Curtis hosts New Dorp on Friday.

Previous rank: 9

8. Archbishop Stepinac (3-2)

The Crusaders brushed off a tough double-overtime loss to Chaminade the previous week with a 24-17 win over St. Joseph-by-the-Sea on Friday. Stepinace takes on Cardinal Hayes this weekend.

Previous rank: 10

9. Somers (2-2)

The Tuskers continued to turn things around with a 20-7 victory versus Mahopac over the weekend. Somers faces Harrison on Friday.

Previous rank: 11

10. Chaminade (3-2)

The Flyers fell 20-7 to St. Peters this past Saturday. Chaminade hosts St. Francis Prep on Sunday.

Previous rank: 8

11. Cardinal Hayes (1-2)

Following a tough loss to Iona Prep, the Cardinals host Archbishop Stepinac on Friday.

Previous rank: 3

12. St. Francis (3-1)

The Red Raiders cruised to a 49-22 victory over Cathedral Prep over the weekend. The team faces St. Joseph’s Collegiate on Saturday.

Previous rank: 13

13. William Floyd (3-0)

The Colonials blanked Sachem Easy, 34-0, over the weekend. The team will host Longwood on Saturday.

Previous rank: 15

14. Sayville (3-0)

The Golden Flashes have scored 56 points in each of their last two games. Sayville faces Hauppauge on Friday.

Previous rank: 16

15. Ward Melville (3-0)

The Patriots have recorded 35-or-more points so far in each game this season. The team hosts Walt Whitman on Saturday.

Previous rank: 17

16. Tottenville (5-0)

The Pirates held off Erasmus Hall for a 38-35 win on Friday. This weekend, Tottenville hosts Wagner.

Previous rank: 18

17. Massapequa (3-0)

The Chiefs rode to a 41-6 victory over Hempstead on Saturday. Massapequa hosts Oceanside this weekend.

Previous rank: 12

18. Canisius (2-2)

The Crusaders took care of St. Joseph’s Collegiate, 45-28, on Saturday. Canisius hosts Bishop Timon-St. Jude this weekend.

Previous rank: 19

19. Erasmus Hall (2-2)

After a tough loss to Tottenville, the Dutchmen will look to turn things around with a home game against Eagle Academy II on Friday.

Previous rank: 14

20. Liverpool (4-0)

The Legends routed Fayetteville-Manlius by a 42-7 score. Liverpool hits the road to face Rome Free Academy on Friday.

Previous rank: 21

21. Farmingdale (3-0)

The Dalers beat Herricks/Wheatley, 35-7, over the weekend. Farmingdale goes up against Freeport on Saturday.

Previous rank: 20

22. CBA Albany (2-2)

The Brothers recorded a mammoth 77-0 victory over Schenectady on Friday. CBA hosts Shenendehowa this weekend. 

Previous rank: 23

23. Shenendehowa (4-0)

Following a 34-14 win over Colonie, the Plainsmen will face CBA Albany on Friday.

Previous rank: 22

24. Port Jervis (4-0)

The Raiders continue to dominate competition by scoring 55-or-more points in each of their last three games. Port Jervis takes on New Paltz this Saturday.

25. Monroe (4-0)

It’s the Red Jackets’ first week in the rankings. After a 16-0 victory East/World of Inquiry, Monroe hosts Edison Tech on Saturday.

Previous rank: None

Dropped out: Niskayuna (3-1).

