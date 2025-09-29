New York High School Football Top 25 State Rankings — Sept. 29, 2025
New York high school football wrapped up another week of the 2025 season.
Here is High School on SI’s second week of New York state rankings:
1. Iona Prep (4-0)
The Gaels were clicking on all cylinders in a 42-14 homecoming win over Cardinal Hayes on Saturday. Iona hits the road on Friday to face St. Anthony’s.
Previous rank: 1
2. CBA Syracuse (4-0)
The Brothers cruised to a 63-0 win over Baldwinsville over the weekend. CBA faces Utica Proctor on Saturday.
Previous rank: 4
3. Monsignor Farrell (4-1)
The Lions recorded a 21-20 statement win over St. Anthony’s on Friday, staving off a Friars comeback in the process. Monsignor Farrell will prepare for its home contest against Fordham Prep this weekend.
Previous rank: 7
4. Garden City (3-0)
The Trojans continue to be arguably the top Class A team in the state following a 42-0 victory over East Meadow. Garden City hosts MacArthur on Saturday.
Previous rank: 6
5. Rye (4-0)
The Garnets put together a convincing 42-28 win against Clarkstown North over the weekend. Rye hosts Yorktown on Saturday.
Previous rank: 5
6. St. Anthony’s (2-3)
The Friars will look to bounce back from their loss to Monsignor Farrell with a home contest against Iona Prep on Friday.
Previous rank: 2
7. Curtis (5-0)
The Warriors pulled off a big 41-7 victory over Port Richmond over the weekend. Curtis hosts New Dorp on Friday.
Previous rank: 9
8. Archbishop Stepinac (3-2)
The Crusaders brushed off a tough double-overtime loss to Chaminade the previous week with a 24-17 win over St. Joseph-by-the-Sea on Friday. Stepinace takes on Cardinal Hayes this weekend.
Previous rank: 10
9. Somers (2-2)
The Tuskers continued to turn things around with a 20-7 victory versus Mahopac over the weekend. Somers faces Harrison on Friday.
Previous rank: 11
10. Chaminade (3-2)
The Flyers fell 20-7 to St. Peters this past Saturday. Chaminade hosts St. Francis Prep on Sunday.
Previous rank: 8
11. Cardinal Hayes (1-2)
Following a tough loss to Iona Prep, the Cardinals host Archbishop Stepinac on Friday.
Previous rank: 3
12. St. Francis (3-1)
The Red Raiders cruised to a 49-22 victory over Cathedral Prep over the weekend. The team faces St. Joseph’s Collegiate on Saturday.
Previous rank: 13
13. William Floyd (3-0)
The Colonials blanked Sachem Easy, 34-0, over the weekend. The team will host Longwood on Saturday.
Previous rank: 15
14. Sayville (3-0)
The Golden Flashes have scored 56 points in each of their last two games. Sayville faces Hauppauge on Friday.
Previous rank: 16
15. Ward Melville (3-0)
The Patriots have recorded 35-or-more points so far in each game this season. The team hosts Walt Whitman on Saturday.
Previous rank: 17
16. Tottenville (5-0)
The Pirates held off Erasmus Hall for a 38-35 win on Friday. This weekend, Tottenville hosts Wagner.
Previous rank: 18
17. Massapequa (3-0)
The Chiefs rode to a 41-6 victory over Hempstead on Saturday. Massapequa hosts Oceanside this weekend.
Previous rank: 12
18. Canisius (2-2)
The Crusaders took care of St. Joseph’s Collegiate, 45-28, on Saturday. Canisius hosts Bishop Timon-St. Jude this weekend.
Previous rank: 19
19. Erasmus Hall (2-2)
After a tough loss to Tottenville, the Dutchmen will look to turn things around with a home game against Eagle Academy II on Friday.
Previous rank: 14
20. Liverpool (4-0)
The Legends routed Fayetteville-Manlius by a 42-7 score. Liverpool hits the road to face Rome Free Academy on Friday.
Previous rank: 21
21. Farmingdale (3-0)
The Dalers beat Herricks/Wheatley, 35-7, over the weekend. Farmingdale goes up against Freeport on Saturday.
Previous rank: 20
22. CBA Albany (2-2)
The Brothers recorded a mammoth 77-0 victory over Schenectady on Friday. CBA hosts Shenendehowa this weekend.
Previous rank: 23
23. Shenendehowa (4-0)
Following a 34-14 win over Colonie, the Plainsmen will face CBA Albany on Friday.
Previous rank: 22
24. Port Jervis (4-0)
The Raiders continue to dominate competition by scoring 55-or-more points in each of their last three games. Port Jervis takes on New Paltz this Saturday.
25. Monroe (4-0)
It’s the Red Jackets’ first week in the rankings. After a 16-0 victory East/World of Inquiry, Monroe hosts Edison Tech on Saturday.
Previous rank: None
Dropped out: Niskayuna (3-1).
