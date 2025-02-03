High School

New York sophomore becomes Section X’s new all-time leading scorer

Potsdam's Ian VanWagner surpassed the previous mark of 2,042 points held by Chateaugay's Jonah McDonald

Kevin L. Smith

With a 21-point effort in a win over Ogdensburg, Potsdam's Ian VanWagner became the all-time leading scorer in boys basketball for New York's Section X.
With a 21-point effort in a win over Ogdensburg, Potsdam's Ian VanWagner became the all-time leading scorer in boys basketball for New York's Section X. / Postsdam Boys Basketball Instagram

Potsdam High School sophomore Ian VanWagner recently reached an illustrious milestone in his career. Last week, the Sandstoners standout stretched to an even bigger moment in his career.

VanWagner scored 21 points and became Section X’s all-time leading scorer for boys basketball in Potsdam’s 49-27 win over Ogdensburg last Thursday. VanWagner scored his 2,000th-career point for Potsdam on Jan. 20.

According to North Country Now, the sophomore needed just 18 points to pass Chateaugay’s Jonah McDonald, who set the mark in 2020 and capped his career with 2,042 points.

VanWagner reached the top of the all-time scoring list in the fourth quarter.

The sophomore, who is currently at 2,045 career points, will now go after Section X’s overall scoring record between boys and girls basketball. Missy West, a former Malone girls basketball star who graduated in 1996, is the section’s overall scoring leader with 2,605 points.

Published
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021.

Home/New York