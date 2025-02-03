New York sophomore becomes Section X’s new all-time leading scorer
Potsdam High School sophomore Ian VanWagner recently reached an illustrious milestone in his career. Last week, the Sandstoners standout stretched to an even bigger moment in his career.
VanWagner scored 21 points and became Section X’s all-time leading scorer for boys basketball in Potsdam’s 49-27 win over Ogdensburg last Thursday. VanWagner scored his 2,000th-career point for Potsdam on Jan. 20.
According to North Country Now, the sophomore needed just 18 points to pass Chateaugay’s Jonah McDonald, who set the mark in 2020 and capped his career with 2,042 points.
VanWagner reached the top of the all-time scoring list in the fourth quarter.
The sophomore, who is currently at 2,045 career points, will now go after Section X’s overall scoring record between boys and girls basketball. Missy West, a former Malone girls basketball star who graduated in 1996, is the section’s overall scoring leader with 2,605 points.